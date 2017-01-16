Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Drives To Nintendo Switch: Splatoon Joins The Race

The updated version of Mario Kart 8 is part of the launch titles for the upcoming Nintendo Switch. Titled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the game will be featuring improved game modes and new characters, including Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl from the Wii U game Splatoon.

Bowser's son Browser Jr., King Boo from Luigi's Mansion, and Dry Bones will be joining the representatives of Splatoon as new additions. New vehicles will also be available at the player's disposal, like the Koopa Clown from Mario Kart 7 and the Splatoon-themed Splat Buggy and Inkstriker ATVs.

Aside from the new characters, Polygon reports that Balloon Battle and Bob-omb Blast, introduced in Mario Kart: Double Dash, have been added to the game's Battle Mode. Battle Stadium and the Splatoon-inspired Urchin Underpass will be the newest Battle courses, while Luigi's Mansion and the SNES Battle Course 1 will still be available for some head to head battle action.

Along with the improved Battle Mode, another update done is allowing players to carry up to two items at once, according to IGN. Speaking of items, the Feather and Boo items will be added to the game's list of usable items, though the Feather item will only be usable in the Battle Mode.

All DLCs (Downloadable Content) for the original Mario Kart 8 will be included on the Deluxe Switch release, and Nintendo added a Smart Steering feature to the game, which is intended for new players to have an easier time driving their vehicles in the game.

Mario Kart 8 was originally released on the Wii U on 2014, and served as the eighth installment of the Mario Kart franchise (eleventh if the Arcade releases are included). With Mario Kart 8 selling over 100 million copies, the series started as a go-kart style racing game for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1992. As the series progressed, new features, like vehicle types and racing modes were added. And while starting with characters from the Mario franchise, the series has now expanded to include other titles from Nintendo, like Link from the Zelda Series and Donkey Kong.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is slated for an April 2017 release.