WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka Succumbs To Stomach Cancer At Age 73

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka passed away last Sunday in his son in law's house near Pompano Beach, Florida. Reportedly suffering from stomach cancer, his attorney Robert Kirwan II stated that the death was due to complications from the ongoing medical problems.

The announcement was first made by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson through his Twitter account, with daughter Sarona, who is also known in the WWE as Tamina, posting a picture of her hand holding her father's on Instagram. According to Entertainment Tonight, several celebrities from the WWE also shared their condolences, like Jim Ross, Jake "the Snake" Roberts, and even the company itself, through Twitter.

This comes after the former wrestler's murder case was dropped following the defense pointed out that he had dementia and was only given a few months more to live. As Fox News reports, after reviewing Snuka's medical records, Judge Kelly Banach of Lehigh County dismissed the case.

In 2015, Snuka was arrested for charges of murder and manslaughter in connection to the death of her girlfriend in 1983. He was the only suspect linked to the death of Nancy Argentino, where the autopsy suggested that the traumatic brain injuries that caused her death, as well as other cuts and bruises on her body, were signs of domestic violence. The case was left open for 32 years, until the arrest of the wrestler, wherein he pleaded not guilty.

Nicknamed "Superfly" for his high-flying moves, Jimmy Snuka was part of WWE, known then as WWF, during the 80's and 90's. Inducted to the WWE's Hall of Fame in 1996, his daredevil moves, especially his signature move "Superfly Splash" from the top of the 15-foot steel cage became the inspiration for some of this generation's superstars, like Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer, The Sandman and Bubba Rey Dudley of the Dudley Boys. Two of his children, James (also known as Deuce and Sim Snuka) and the aforementioned Sarona, continued the wrestler's legacy in the sports entertainment industry.