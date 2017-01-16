'Splatoon 2' Paints The Town Red With New Weapons And Specials

The sequel to Wii U's colorful shooter "Splatoon" will be arriving to the Nintendo Switch. Titled "Splatoon 2", the game keeps the things that worked and brought improvements in the system to give the hit game a fresh and updated look.

Revealed during the recent Nintendo Switch Presentation, the name of the game remains the same: whoever covers more ground with their designated color wins the match. How it's done, however, is better and more challenging this time around. Among the additions done to the game are new weapons, with the Splat Dualies being the main attraction. According to IGN, the weapon gives the player two reticules (that pass off as guns), which lets the player cover a wider area. On top of that, it allows the player to evade attacks with the Dodge Roll ability twice. The Splat Roller, a melee weapon from the first game, can now be swung vertically, adding another dimension to the already awesome weapon.

New attacks would also be added to the player's disposal. The Curling Bomb causes an explosion of ink in a specific proximity when a player approaches an enemy using a roller. The Splash Sound, as Polygon puts it, allow players to launch a targeted dive bomb in a specific area that splatters ink upon impact, hitting both the ground and the opposing team.

On top of the new weapons and attacks, as well as the new soundtrack for the game, new outfits and hairstyles will be available for players to customize their Inklings.

The first Splatoon game was released in May 2015 for the Wii U. Developed by Nintendo's Entertainment Analysis and Development division, the third-person shooter focuses on the Inklings, humanoid beings that can change into squid-like forms, in a color-based territory battles. The game was met with positive reviews and received multiple nominations and awards.

Splatoon 2 will be released in summer 2017.