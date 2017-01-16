Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 9:25 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Splatoon 2' Paints The Town Red With New Weapons And Specials

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 06:30 PM EST
splatoon2_presentation2017_scrn01_bmp_jpgcopy_32129628292_o

splatoon2_presentation2017_scrn01_bmp_jpgcopy_32129628292_o(Photo : Flickr/TheOmegaNerd)

The sequel to Wii U's colorful shooter "Splatoon" will be arriving to the Nintendo Switch. Titled "Splatoon 2", the game keeps the things that worked and brought improvements in the system to give the hit game a fresh and updated look.

Revealed during the recent Nintendo Switch Presentation, the name of the game remains the same: whoever covers more ground with their designated color wins the match. How it's done, however, is better and more challenging this time around. Among the additions done to the game are new weapons, with the Splat Dualies being the main attraction. According to IGN, the weapon gives the player two reticules (that pass off as guns), which lets the player cover a wider area. On top of that, it allows the player to evade attacks with the Dodge Roll ability twice. The Splat Roller, a melee weapon from the first game, can now be swung vertically, adding another dimension to the already awesome weapon.

New attacks would also be added to the player's disposal. The Curling Bomb causes an explosion of ink in a specific proximity when a player approaches an enemy using a roller. The Splash Sound, as Polygon puts it, allow players to launch a targeted dive bomb in a specific area that splatters ink upon impact, hitting both the ground and the opposing team.

On top of the new weapons and attacks, as well as the new soundtrack for the game, new outfits and hairstyles will be available for players to customize their Inklings.

The first Splatoon game was released in May 2015 for the Wii U. Developed by Nintendo's Entertainment Analysis and Development division, the third-person shooter focuses on the Inklings, humanoid beings that can change into squid-like forms, in a color-based territory battles. The game was met with positive reviews and received multiple nominations and awards.

Splatoon 2 will be released in summer 2017.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Star Wars Rebels' Introduces a 'Rogue One' Character in ‘Ghosts of Geonosis’ Two-Parter

'One Piece' Looks Forward to 20th Anniversary with Surprises: Ends ‘Year of the Sanji’

NAS Report Shows Pros And Cons On Medical Marijuana: Urges for Easier Access To Aid Research

Melissa Benoist’s High Hopes For Supergirl Season 3; DCTV and DCEU May Start Reflecting On Each Other

'Deadpool 2' Still Finds The Merc With A Mouth Sitting Front And Center

TagsSplatoon 2, Nintendo Switch, Splat Dualies, Splat roller, Inklings

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]

Spotted in Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle is staying over at Prince Harry's place in Nottingham Cottage. The next weekend will be filled with excitement as the whole royal family is in London for Remembrance Sunday.
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics