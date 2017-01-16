Peter Dinklage’s “Key Role” For 'Infinity War' Possibly "Non-Height Specific”

The cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" just got bigger with the inclusion of actor Peter Dinklage. While it was stated that the "Game of Thrones" actor would have a "key role" in the two-parter, the identity of the character he would play as is still up in the air.

Picking up on the theme of "Infinity War", with its cosmic travelling and search for the infinity gems (or stones, in the case of MCU), several online sources made a shortlist of potential characters Dinklage could portray as. Pip the Troll, Adam Warlock's sidekick, and Alpha Flight's Puck are some of the more obvious choices, playing on the actor's small stature. Both also share a connection with the Infinity War story, as Pip has been part of all Infinity crossovers and Puck was controlled by a villain named the Goddess during the events of Infinity War in the comics.

MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), while not really part of the "Infinity War" storyline in the comics, is also another villain considered due to its physical attributes. According to IGN, the large-headed baddie is on MCU's on-demand list, and since Joe and Anthony Russo, who will be directing the crossover event, are certainly fans, they could work on bringing the Marvel ringleader to the big screen.

On the other hand, the actor does not limit himself to small-statured characters, as seen in "X-Men's Days of Future Past", when he played as Dr. Bolivar Trask. With this in mind, Starfox, Thanos' brother and an Avenger, is under consideration as well, with his interesting personality contrasting with his brother's rage. Speaking of rage, Mephisto could also make a good part for Dinklage, though it would be possible that it will be more of a speaking role, as it CGI would be the best way to create the demon.

Uatu the Watcher, a cosmic entity who watches over the as the events transpire, could also be another wonderful addition, though its rights could be a stumbling block. As for cosmic entities, the "Beyonder, the Living Tribunal" and "Order or Chaos" could also be looked into.

Menwhile, Rotten Tomatoes reports that filming for the movies will be starting in Scotland around February, and another personality will be joining the star-studded MCU pantheon. Liv Tyler, who played as Betty Ross in "The Incredible Hulk" (which had Edward Norton play as Bruce Banner), is reportedly returning to the MCU. Whether she will be returning as Ross, or playing as another character, has not been confirmed at the moment.

"Avengers: Infinity War" Parts 1 and 2 will premiere on May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019 respectively.