Darkseid Gatecrashes Into Injustice 2 As A Pre-Order Bonus Character

NetherRealm Studio's follow up to 2013's Injustice: Gods Among Us will be arriving a few months from now. A few days before the expected announcement for Injustice 2, the PlayStation Store prematurely revealed details for the game's pre-order service, including a note stating that Darkseid will be given out as a pre-order bonus playable character.

While the listing was taken down from the PlayStation Network shortly after, and placed back up sans the Darkseid tidbit, it seems that the damage has been done. According to Comic Book Movie, the iron-fisted ruler of Apokolips has been favored by the fans to take the role of the game's final boss, and seeing his capabilities in battle on the mobile version of Injustice, it would be safe to say that this baddie will be bringing in a lot of pain.

The move has been done by NetherRealm Studios in the past, with the release of Mortal Kombat X. In its initial release, the game had the four-armed brute, Goro, given out as a pre-order bonus. As Attack of the Fanboy reported, the character was ultimately released for everyone to purchase, which would likely be the case as well with the New God.

Injustice 2, like its predecessor, is a fighting game based on the characters of the DC universe. Features from the first game, like the stage progression and environment interaction will be carried over to the sequel, as well as the super moves. The Gear System will be added to the game, which let players equip and customize their characters with character-specific equipment, giving stat boosts and additional attacks. These gears will be provided through a loot-dropping system that is rewarded after every match.

Aside from Darkseid, several other characters will be added to the roster. Blue Beetle, Deadshot, Gorilla Grodd and Supergirl are set to appear on this action-packed sequel.

Set as a follow-up to the events of the first game, Batman and the Insurgents are working to get society back together again while dealing with the remnants of Superman's Regime. In the middle of the action, a global threat will arrive and force them to work together for a common goal.

Injustice 2 will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while mobile versions are expected for iOS and Android.