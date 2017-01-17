Nintendo Switch’s Dual Identities May Provide More Harm Than Good

Nintendo's upcoming console, the Switch, has been marketed to be a home console that can be brought on the go. In the recent Nintendo Switch presentation event, and the hands-on demo that followed, it became clear that its dual functionality may become a thorn on its side.

As a handheld system, the device works quite well. Its bright, 6.2 inch screen can run 3D games like Mario Kart 8 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild at an amazing 720p and can go up to 60 frames per second. The Joy-Cons, the detachable controllers for the device, adds to the device's interesting functionalities.

They work as standard controllers while in handheld mode, and could also serve as two independent controllers for some two-player action in its tabletop mode. Kotaku complains, however, that when used individually, the Joy-Cons become uncomfortable to wield. Aside from them being on the smaller side, the SL/SR buttons are quite hard to press, making some moves, like the power slide in Mario Kart 8, difficult to perform.

Advertisement

When it comes to its home console option, that's where the issues start to pop up. Visually, some games look better on the handheld than on the big screen, even when running at 1080p. Some games, though, do perform better when placed on the dock, which also has an HDMI connection, an AC adapter and a Joy-Con grip, which feels really comfortable despite its appearance. Also, standalone docks are sold for those who want to use the Switch on more than one TV, though each one would fetch around $90.

Another point of interest would be its library of games. Arms, the boxing game that uses the Joy-Cons as Wii remotes, along with the new Zelda game are certainly standouts, but most are updated versions or ports of games from other consoles. Several other titles are eyed for a Switch release, like Borderlands and Skyrim, which would appeal more for the handheld market than the home console ones.

Which brings up what Ars Technica is pointing out: the Switch could be better suited as a handheld release than the hybrid it is being marketed as. For one, the $299 price point could be lowered with the removal of the dock, and instead support HDMI or USB Type-C connection. It could also have a hard time competing in the home console market, with its specs not at par with Xbox One nor with PlayStation 4. Nintendo has made clear that the 3DS will still be around for the meantime, meaning both devices will be working side by side later on.

It would be interesting how Nintendo will work with the Switch after its release. It would be possible for the device to turn out to be one of the company's best titles, or may play catch-up for the remainder of its lifespan, depending on how the company plays its cards.