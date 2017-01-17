Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 10:08 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nintendo Switch’s Dual Identities May Provide More Harm Than Good

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 07:43 PM EST
Nintendo Switch. Iniziata la guerra alle console!

Nintendo Switch. Iniziata la guerra alle console!(Photo : Flickr/Omar Alosi)

Nintendo's upcoming console, the Switch, has been marketed to be a home console that can be brought on the go. In the recent Nintendo Switch presentation event, and the hands-on demo that followed, it became clear that its dual functionality may become a thorn on its side.

As a handheld system, the device works quite well. Its bright, 6.2 inch screen can run 3D games like Mario Kart 8 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild at an amazing 720p and can go up to 60 frames per second. The Joy-Cons, the detachable controllers for the device, adds to the device's interesting functionalities.

They work as standard controllers while in handheld mode, and could also serve as two independent controllers for some two-player action in its tabletop mode. Kotaku complains, however, that when used individually, the Joy-Cons become uncomfortable to wield. Aside from them being on the smaller side, the SL/SR buttons are quite hard to press, making some moves, like the power slide in Mario Kart 8, difficult to perform.

 When it comes to its home console option, that's where the issues start to pop up. Visually, some games look better on the handheld than on the big screen, even when running at 1080p. Some games, though, do perform better when placed on the dock, which also has an HDMI connection, an AC adapter and a Joy-Con grip, which feels really comfortable despite its appearance. Also, standalone docks are sold for those who want to use the Switch on more than one TV, though each one would fetch around $90.

Another point of interest would be its library of games. Arms, the boxing game that uses the Joy-Cons as Wii remotes, along with the new Zelda game are certainly standouts, but most are updated versions or ports of games from other consoles. Several other titles are eyed for a Switch release, like Borderlands and Skyrim, which would appeal more for the handheld market than the home console ones.

Which brings up what Ars Technica is pointing out: the Switch could be better suited as a handheld release than the hybrid it is being marketed as. For one, the $299 price point could be lowered with the removal of the dock, and instead support HDMI or USB Type-C connection. It could also have a hard time competing in the home console market, with its specs not at par with Xbox One nor with PlayStation 4. Nintendo has made clear that the 3DS will still be around for the meantime, meaning both devices will be working side by side later on.

It would be interesting how Nintendo will work with the Switch after its release. It would be possible for the device to turn out to be one of the company's best titles, or may play catch-up for the remainder of its lifespan, depending on how the company plays its cards.  

 

 

SEE ALSO

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka Succumbs To Stomach Cancer At Age 73

'Splatoon 2' Paints The Town Red With New Weapons And Specials

Peter Dinklage’s “Key Role” For 'Infinity War' Possibly "Non-Height Specific”

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Drives To Nintendo Switch: Splatoon Joins The Race

Bowser Displays Some Fatherly Love In Parental Controls Demo For Nintendo Switch [Video]

TagsNintendo Switch, Console, handheld, Mario Kart, Zelda, Arms

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Mark Zuckerberg President rumors Kanye West President

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt

Archeologists from Lund University found 3600 years old tomb in Gebel el Silsila. This tomb contains mummies of babies and crocodiles. This place is almost 65 km away from Aswan
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics