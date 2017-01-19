â€˜Destinyâ€™ Holds Week-Long Iron Banner Event, Along With Bug Fixes Through New Update

Destiny: Rise of Iron reveals its most recent update, which is meant to fix certain bugs players have been complaining about. On top of the update, game developer Bungie releases the first Iron Banner event for 2017.

According to GameSpot, the patch notes for the 2.5.0.1 update will fix the issue for the Plaguelands Patrol quest, wherein required items were not dropping from enemies, as well as some purchase issues with Xur's Curios, including the Three of Coins. The update also deals with the recent issue on the Crucible, where certain maps allow players to leave the battleground.

As for the Iron Banner event, Clash will be the name of the game, which is Destiny's take on the Team Deathmatch mode. Special loots are up for grabs, namely the Titanium Orchid rocket Launcher and the Binding Blaze sidearm, along with Iron Saga gear for all three player classes.

Additionally, as Game Rant reports, the Sunless Cell will be the week's Nightfall Strike, where players could take on Alak-Hul, the Darkblade. As for the Heroic Strike, the SIVA Crisis playlist will be the destination, being the best place to earn Radiant Treasure boxes and those rare Skeleton Keys.

Released on 2014 for the PlayStation 3 and 4, as well as the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, Destiny is a first-person online-only shooter from developer Bungie. Set in a mythical science-fiction world, the game lets players control one of three player classes (Titan, Hunter and Warlock), as they become the Earth's last line of defense against alien threats. Four expansion packs have been released for the game, with each expanding the story even more, along with adding to the game's multiplayer options. The latest expansion, Rise of Iron, was only released for the PS4 and Xbox One, with the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions ceased to receive updates.

Bungie has announced that a sequel for Destiny is slated to arrive by 2017.