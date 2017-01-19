Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Shout! Factory' Gains Rights for â€˜Digimon Adventure Triâ€™: â€˜Reunionâ€™ Targeted for 2017 Release

By Staff Writer
Jan 19, 2017
Digimon Adventure tri 2: Ketsui presents a new long trailer and his first minutes

Digimon Adventure tri 2: Ketsui presents a new long trailer and his first minutes(Photo : Syed Faizan/flickr)

In a recent announcement, Toei Animation has partnered with American home video company Shout! Factory to bring the Digimon Adventure Tri miniseries to the North American market. This brings the original Japanese audio with English subtitles to American fans.

Based on the joint announcement made by Shout! Factory founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos, as well as Toei president Masayuki Endo, the multi-year agreement makes the American company the exclusive distributor of the first three parts of the miniseries for both broadcast and home entertainment, which covers DVD, Blu-Ray and digital releases.

Aside from the original Japanese releases, this also gives them the rights to the original English voice cast of the animated series' first two seasons. According to Comicbook, the company's first project would be 'Reunion', the first part of the six-episode series, for a 2017 home media release.

According to Endo, Toei is excited to share the newest chapter in the Digimon saga through North America through their new partner. He also adds that the series will reconnect to a generation of viewers, and possibly their children, as they follow the new adventures of the original digidestined, Crunchyroll reports.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Digimon franchise, Digimon Adventure Tri is a direct follow up to Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02. Six years after the events of the second season, Tai, Matt, and the rest of the eight Digidestined are reunited by a mysterious disease that is infecting the Digital World.

The English language version of the series is handled by North American distributor Eleven Arts, which uses the localized version of the characters, as well as several voice actors from the original series. Aside from Eleven Arts, the series is being streamed outside Japan by Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, Hulu and Tubi Tv.

The fourth episode, entitled 'Loss', will premiere on February 25, 2017.

 

 

