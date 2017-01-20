‘Godzilla’ Animated Film First For The Franchise: Main Cast And Concept Art Revealed

Polygon Pictures is bringing the King of Monsters to the realm of chibis and mecha. For its upcoming film, Godzilla will be starring in his first anime feature, and concept arts have been revealed to show what is to be expected on this outing.

Released through the website dedicated for the movie, the images give off a sci-fi vibe, especially from the team of scouts to the mechanized vehicles in the background. According to Comicbook, the images look like they were pulled out from Star Wars and Avatar, with the latter evidenced by the combination of nature (vines and trees could be seen surrounding the team, implying they are travelling through a forest) and technology (the scouts and the mechs).

As for the cast, the main characters of the movie will be voiced by Yuuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in "Attack on Titan"), Takahiro Sakurai (Sasori in "Naruto Shippuden"), Mamoru Miyano (Gakushu Asano in "Assassination Classroom"), Junichi Suwabe (Daiki Aomine in "Kuroko's Basketball"), Kana Hanazawa (Rize Kamishiro in "Tokyo Ghoul") and Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in "Gintama"). Anime News Network reported that Kobun Shizuno ("Detective Conan" and "Fist of the North Star") and Hiroyuki Seshita (Ajin, "Knights of Sidonia") will be directing the movie based on the screenplay by Gen Urobuchi ("Fate/Zero" and "Psycho-Pass").

The anime film will be Toho's 30th movie they have produced featuring the Kaiju, while it would be the 32nd overall film for the franchise. This includes the two movies made and produced in the United States, Ronald Emmerich's Godzilla released in 1998, and the 2014 Godzilla by Gareth Edwards. Two more movies featuring the "King of Monsters" will be coming from the western shores, 2019's "Godzilla: King of Monsters", followed by 2020's "Godzilla vs. Kong". As for Japan, 2016's "Shin Godzilla" (or Godzilla Resurgence, as released worldwide), brought him back to the big screen after 12 years and served as a reboot of the franchise.

The Godzilla anime film will premiere in 2017.