Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 20, 2017 | Updated at 4:25 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Miles Morales Swinging into Sony’s Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Proves Anyone Can Wear the Mask

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 04:06 AM EST
Comics Corner | Issue 6, Vol. 1 - Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Comics Corner | Issue 6, Vol. 1 - Spider-Man (Miles Morales) (Photo : stephenmj12/flickr)

Sony Picture Animation president Kristine Belson confirms that Miles Morales will indeed be headlining the upcoming Spider-Man animated movie. This comes after rumors that someone other than Peter Parker will be the focus of Sony's newest project.

According to Phil Lord's pre-recorded intro for Sony's preview event, the best thing about the character of Spider-Man is that anyone can wear the mask. Breaking the barrier of race, age and gender, anyone can project themselves into the web-slinging hero. Belson, adding to the idea, states that this has been the original vision of Spider-Man creator Stan Lee, and that Sony has been really inspired with the concept that they took it to heart, IGN reports.

As for the animated nature of the film, Lord, shared that this allows the movie to reach places they have never gone to before. He also hints about a lot of surprises in store for the film. Chris Miller, who co-produces and co-writes the animated feature with Lord, promises a lot of heart, action and laughs in this installment, which is stated to be independent from the live-action movies.

Miles Morales is the half-black, half-Hispanic youngster created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli that took over Peter Parker's mantle as Spider-Man for Marvel's "Ultimate" line, according to Forbes. Wielding the same powers as that of his predecessor, like superhuman strength and reflexes, he has two unique abilities that set him apart. He has the ability to camouflage, which makes him blend with his surroundings, and he also wields an ability called "venom sting", an attack that paralyzes the target by touching them or anything that connects him to the target. 

In the Ultimate comic book universe, which started in 2000 as a way to tell new stories of Marvel characters without affecting the original continuity, Parker was killed off. Morales, inspired by the heroism of the webslinger, went under the same "enhanced-spider bite" to become the new incarnation of Spidey. When the Ultimate continuity was discontinued in 2015, Morales was brought in to the original Marvel Universe, Earth 616, and became the guardian of New York City, while Parker faced threats around the world.

Sony's animated "Spider-Man" movie will premier on December 21, 2018. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Shout! Factory' Gains Rights for ‘Digimon Adventure Tri’: ‘Reunion’ Targeted for 2017 Release

Ryan Reynolds Spills The Beans on How ‘Green Lantern’ Paved The Way For ‘Deadpool’

‘Verizon’ Reroutes Call Functionality To Complete ‘Samsung Note 7’ Returns

‘Destiny’ Holds Week-Long Iron Banner Event, Along With Bug Fixes Through New Update

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ Won’t Have Multiple 'Ghost Riders': Producers Keep Previous Rider’s Identity in the Dark

TagsSpider-Man, Miles Morales, Sony, Peter Parker, Ultimate Spider-Man, Stan Lee

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Kristen Stewart Co-Authors High-Level Case Study On Artificial Intelligence Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods

Ricky Rubio #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the game on November 15, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves Point Guard Rubio

Ricky Rubio seems to be an attraction for the Sarcmento Kings, they are keeping a strong eye on the spanish point guard. On the other hand the Timberwolves are ready to shop the NBA superstar.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates a basket with teammate Joakim Noah #13 at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis To Play At Center
Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Trade 2017: Minnesota Wants Ricky Rubio In Trade Proposals
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Kyle Lowry Has Done The Right Thing: Raptors Star Has No Worry About Free Agency
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show

Wix Ad Lands Super Bowl Spot Starring DC’s Wonder Woman Gal Gadot & Jason Statham from ‘Transporter’
NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks

NBA News: Knicks Shuffle Lineup In Hope To Find Spark, But Come Up Short Vs. Hawks
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics