‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’ Becomes First Non-Microsoft Game To Use Xbox Play Anywhere

Great news came for Xbox One and PC owners who would like to play Capcom's upcoming "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard". It has been confirmed that the game will be part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, which lets players play on both devices with just one purchase.

Phil Spencer, Division Head of Microsoft Xbox, went on Twitter to make the wonderful announcement, reports Dual Shockers. Applying to digital purchases of the game from either the Xbox Store or the Windows Store, the service will let players sync changes made on the game, like game progress, downloaded and unlocked content, making them available from both the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. This technically lets players shift from Xbox One to PC carrying their progress, and then continue the game again on the Xbox One.

As Polygon reports, the seventh main installment of the "Resident Evil" series is the first major title game to utilize the service that is not published by Microsoft. Along with first-party titles that use Xbox Play Anywhere, like "Gears of War 4" and "Killer Instinct", only two indie games are supported: Everspace by Rockfish Games and Astroneer by System Era Software.

Aside from the Xbox One and PC release, the game will also be available for the PlayStation 4 and purchase through Steam.

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" will be the first main game in the series that would be played in first person perspective, with the PS4 version supporting virtual reality using the PlayStation VR headset. Set in the year 2017 in the fictional Dulvey City, Louisiana, the story will be told from the eyes of Ethan Winters who is searching for Mia, his missing wife. His search leads him to the Baker family's deserted mansion. Staples of the franchise, like the limited inventory, healing herbs, a wide variety of weapons, and puzzle solving will all be making a comeback, as well as some nods to the Umbrella Corporation.

The game will be coming out on January 24,2017.