AOC’s Curvy New 35-Inch Agon Display Happy New For Gamers

Most famous display manufacture AOC has revealed a new desktop monitor on Thursday called the Agon AG352UCG. While serving the latest addition to the company's Agon line of panel, the new flagship is 35-inches display and sports a small curvature radius of 2000mm.

According to DigitalTrends the new monitor will come up with an Nvidia's G-Sync technology and a native resolution of 3400x1400. Company believes that this panel is the perfect solution for esports professionals despite of its size and thanks to nifty carrying handle for easy transportation between tournaments.

As per techsite, the monitor will only work with Nvidia's GeForce-based desktops graphics cards and it discrete GPUs for laptops. This is because these graphics chips outputs a number of rendered frames per second just like video, however the fluid of the framerates are depend on the underlying hardware, which causes fluctuating rates. In turn a monitor render these frames a certain number of time per second and if the two devices aren't paired or sync then the game will look stuttering and lag at some points. G-Sync fixes that by syncing the display's refresh rate with the GPU's output frame rate.

The new Agon curved display is basically based on Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment Technology which is created by Fujitsu, and this resides between the old Twisted Nematic technology, which is known for the fast response time and high brightness and the newer In-Plane Switching tech (IPS) offering 178-degree viewing angles and rich colors. MVA panels have a better contrast than IPS and better viewing angles than TN panels.

In addition to the built-in features, the new monitor also includes customizable lighting to match the user's esports team colors. There are LEDs mounted on the backside of the panel and along the lower bezel that can be set to red, green, or blue colors.

AOC's 35-inch Agon AG352UCG curved display is expected to hit the market in March for just under $1,000.