Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) With Android Nougat Spotted On Geekbench 4

An all new smartphone from Samsung the 2017 variant of the Galaxy J7 has been spotted on a bench-marking site with Android Nougat on board. Since Samsung has made the Galaxy A 2017 series officials, fans are expecting that the South Korean company will be launching the new version of the Galaxy J7 soon.

According to Indianexpress Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 is said to be powered by 2.21 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB of RAM. Earlier it was reported the smartphone will be coming with a 5.5 inches full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280x1080 pixels. The new flagship will come up with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front facing selfie camera. The device will be backed by a 3000mAh battery.

As per Techtimes if the listing is accurate, then Samsung fans would be pleased to have the next-gen variant powered by an enhanced processor. An increase in RAM on the 2017 Galaxy J7 would have also been a bonus for consumers.

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 model was launched in India at Rs 13,990. The smartphone packs in India with the specification like Ultra Data saving mode, S-Biking mode, and My Galaxy application for better customer service. Indian buyers are also expecting the same features as well when it will launch in India.

Fans of the Galaxy J7 would be hoping that the battery rumor is incorrect and Samsung equips the 2017 model of the phablet with a powerful battery.

Going by the leaked specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) doesn't look like much of an upgrade to the Galaxy J7 (2016) except for the display and processor. However, users have to wait for an official announcement by Samsung to get a clarity on its specifications.

