Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 2:42 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) With Android Nougat Spotted On Geekbench 4

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 01:03 PM EST
General Economy As Growth of 7 % Predicted To Continue

General Economy As Growth of 7 % Predicted To Continue(Photo : Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An all new smartphone from Samsung the 2017 variant of the Galaxy J7 has been spotted on a bench-marking site with Android Nougat on board. Since Samsung has made the Galaxy A 2017 series officials, fans are expecting that the South Korean company will be launching the new version of the Galaxy J7 soon.

According to Indianexpress Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 is said to be powered by 2.21 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 2GB of RAM. Earlier it was reported the smartphone will be coming with a 5.5 inches full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280x1080 pixels. The new flagship will come up with a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front facing selfie camera. The device will be backed by a 3000mAh battery.

As per Techtimes if the listing is accurate, then Samsung fans would be pleased to have the next-gen variant powered by an enhanced processor. An increase in RAM on the 2017 Galaxy J7 would have also been a bonus for consumers.

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 model was launched in India at Rs 13,990. The smartphone packs in India with the specification like Ultra Data saving mode, S-Biking mode, and My Galaxy application for better customer service. Indian buyers are also expecting the same features as well when it will launch in India.

Fans of the Galaxy J7 would be hoping that the battery rumor is incorrect and Samsung equips the 2017 model of the phablet with a powerful battery.

Going by the leaked specifications, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) doesn't look like much of an upgrade to the Galaxy J7 (2016) except for the display and processor. However, users have to wait for an official announcement by Samsung to get a clarity on its specifications.

For More details please keep visiting Latinpost.com and please share your views in the comment section.

 

SEE ALSO

Oculus VR Sued Over Virtual-Reality Trade Secrets

ZUK Z2 And Z2 Pro Are Getting Android 7.0 Nougat Next Week

Meizu M5s Likely To Be Announced At A Media Event On January 27

LeEco Liveman C1 4K Action Camera Launched In China

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Review: Lots Of Features

TagsSamsung J7, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), tech newstechtech

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs

Cannabis plants such as this one yield marijuana and other substances that deserve expanded study for possible medical benefits, a large research review recommends. But negative physical and psychological effects of cannabis products can’t be ignored, the report says. And after November's elections, 20% of Americans live in a state that has voted to legalize recreational use. Far more live in states with some access to medical marijuana.
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics