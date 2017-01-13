Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Oculus VR Sued Over Virtual-Reality Trade Secrets

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 09:57 AM EST
Oculus VR the maker of virtual reality goggles that Facebook is acquiring for USD 2 billion was accused by ZeniMax Media of misappropriating intellectual property it claims is worth billions of dollars.

Oclus have wrongfully took copyrighted computer code trade secrets and technical know-how and exploited it, according to a complaint filed by ZeniMax, a video-game maker in federal court in Dallas.

According AFR with the Oculus acquisition Facebook is pushing into wearable hardware for the first time. The world's largest social network is making a bet that virtual reality will be the next mainstream method of communication after mobile phone era. Facebook plans to help Oculus make its Rift virtual reality product mainstream, with capital of hire more engineers and build out a supply chain.

Oculus was founded by Palmer Luckey, an entrepreneur and self-described hardware geek, and has raised more than $91 million.

As Per Bloombergquint the lawsuit filed by ZeniMax has no merit whatsoever Oculus said in an e-mail statement that they have previously said that ZeniMax hasn't contributed to any Oculus technology and Oculus will defend these claims vigorously.

Back in 2012 ZeniMax had traced the roots of the dispute when John Carmack who was then one of its employees began corresponding with Luckey. Luckey was working on a "primitive virtual reality headset" that he called the Rift, which ZeniMax is claming to have transformed by adding physical hardware and specialized software according to th ecomplaint.

Providence Equity Partners led a USD 300 million investment in ZeniMax in 2007, followed by a USD 150 million round in 2010. Other investors include Leslie Moonves, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Harry Sloan, the former chairman of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. For more updates please keep visiting Latinpost.com and please share your valuable comments in the comment section.

