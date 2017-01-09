These AR Glasses Contain The World’s Most Advanced Mobile Chip, And They’re Still Awful

Recently at CES 2017 one of the most significant bits of hardware technology was officially announced and unveiled by many tech giant companies. The Snapdragon835 is the next top of the line system on the chip Qualcomm.

According to The Verge the company dominating mobile processors outside Apple's iPhone and iPad realm. This 10annum chip is 35 percent smaller than its predecessor saving 3mm of each side better than before which allows to embed into things like augmented reality glasses. It's the first product featuring the brand new Snapdragon 835 is exactly that, coming courtesy of ODG's R-8 and R-9 AR glasses. The biggest problem is that they are still too bulky and clunky to wear and to be called as glasses, it gives a look of 80's sports glasses.

As per Follow News the another problem of the unit Qualcomm had to show off at its event were not working, so there is no clarity on how well the holographic image superimposed on users vision actually works or not. The headset itself was not so simple and comfortable enough to wear, may be users can judge by the standard of VR headset. It might merit adjectives like "compact" and "portable".

When it comes to technologies and gadgets like headphones, glasses, watches, fitness band, health tracking t-shirts the first rule of the making a new piece of wearable technology is to make sure about the comfortability of the user. If company is not willing to clear the hurdle correctly it doesn't matter if they have full server farm's worth of processing power contain within the new gadget. What's worse, ODG's plans include modularity on the R-9 that invite partner companies to attach extra modules to the glasses and make them even less comfortable.

The fact about the glasses are pretty harsh but just keep in mind that the cheaper of the two models will cost little less than USD 1000. The heavier and the high-end specifications R9 which was showcased in CES 2017 will cost closer to USD 1800. For that sort of money, users should be expecting more than awkwardly fitting chunks of compromised technology.

It is assured that the Snapdragon 835 will be featured in lots of new exciting devices this year. Please have faith that standalone AR glasses of this kind can one day become a widely popular and useful thing.