Meizu M5s Likely To Be Announced At A Media Event On January 27

Meizu has now started sending out media invitation for an even on January 27. The rumors are the start of the show will be the launch of Meizu M5s a phone which was revealed piece by piece last month.

According to GsmArena back in December the first image of an alleged Meizu surfaced as leaked but no one have the information about the name or date of the official release, later that month TEENA certificate had cleared that Meizu is in two listings with identical specifications, most probably for Chines and global market.

As per Android Geeks the Meizu M5s will be coming with a 5.2 inches smart display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 HD, most likely of the IPS variety. The exact SoC powering the smartphone is not yet revealed, as TEENA usually doesn't mentioned the name of the SoC in their listing. However they have revealed that the M5s is powered by and octa-core chipset clcked at 1.3GHz. It seems that there will be multiple storage variants, the base variant will be equipped with a 2GB of RAM and a 16 GB of internal storage. The mid-variant will be coming with a 3GB of RAM paired with a 32 GB of internal storage, meanwhile the top-end variant will be offering 4 GB of RAM with 64GB of on-board storage.

Advertisement

As far as camera's concern the Meizu M5s will be equipped with a 13 megapixel of primary camera at back and a 5 megapixel of front shooter selfie camera. The smartphone will come with a 2930mAh battery which will provide a juice to the internals so users can expect a better battery life out of it.

In terms of dimensions the smartphone measures 148.2 x 72.23 x 8.4mm. The M5s will be available in three color options at launch which will be Silver Gray, Gold and Rose Gold. Unfortunately the smartphone will be launched with 6.0 Marshmallow OS,and knowing Meizu, it doesn't seem likely that it will receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update anytime soon, if ever.