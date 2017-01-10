Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

ASUS Lays Claim To The 'World's Lightest 14-Inch Business Laptop'

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 10, 2017 09:21 AM EST
(Photo : MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Asus produces a lot of machines for both consumers and business, but people usually spend more time on focusing on the less work focused products. Thats's not to say with the Asuspro line, the systems are usually a little drab and have features that focus on productivity. But this is not with the Asuspro B9440 which is meant to prove everyone wrong and offers the functionality and power features typically reserved for company computers.

According to DigitalTrends company has added important work features which includes Vpro and TPM and by putting them into a chassis makes both more attractive and ergonomic. However a few compromises required to find common ground between the two disparate world of computing. It will be seen if those are enough to tank the otherwise ambitious and intriguing Asuspro B9440.

As per Engadget Asus commits that B9440 will be the thin screen bezel and come up with very much lightweight magnesium alloy which makes the AsusPro so portable, it seems to be how other laptop makers have been achieving smaller footprints as well.

Despite of compact and stylish design the laptop still has some decent internals. The B9440 comes with a full HD display and supported by 16 GB of strong RAM and a seventh generation Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU processor. It woll also come up with a 512 GB of solid-state storage. but at least the machine's tilted keyboard will make it stand out in the office. The ASUSPro is scheduled to ship this May for $999.

It's good that the company has thested the aforementioned hinge to 50,000 cycles, because it's an important part of the B9440's identity. As users open it, the bottom of the screen props up the back of the keyboard by about an inch and a half, tilting the screen back and the keyboard towards you. It's a nice touch that business users are going to feel in their neck halfway through that international flight.

