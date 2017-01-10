Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Review: Lots Of Features

So the Samsung Gear S3 promises to be one of the most impressive smartwatches available when it will launch in UK later this year. The third generation of the Samsung wearable technology, the Gear S3 is coming in two new designs, the sports focused Frontier is designed for the active users.

According to Express there is also some more luxurious Classic edition Samsungs says "pays homage to the minimalist, elegant style found in the most iconic timepieces." The Gear S3 is still not appeared on Samsung's own online store, where the South Korean tech giant recently withdrew the Galaxy Note7

A report from Mobilescout suggests that Samsung is looking to help users hook up their smartwatch with a Gear VR headset for in-app control. Users could flip through a gallery using the rotating bezel on the watch, or use the same method to input words or numbers. Meanwhile both version of Gear S3 takes advantage of the innovative spinning bezel which was first seen in the last year's Gear S2 smartwatches.

Advertisement

Twisting the bezel around the 1.3 inches circular AMOLED display will allow users to zoom, scroll and navigate around the watch's operating system, the Gear S3 also include IP68 water resistance feature which allows the user to take a deep dip in the sea with the smartwatch. Connection wise Samsung provides 4G LTE connectivity and in-built GPS. Moreover the Gear S3 is compatible with any smartphone running on ANDROID 4.4 KitKat or higher with a 1.5GB RAM.

Both the variations of the smartwatch are powered by a dual core 1GHz processors with a 768 MB of RAM and a 4GB of built-in storage which is enough for a smartwatch. Gear S3 is compatible with any 22mm watch band so that the users can quickly change their watch bands to match their outfit.

For the first time in Gear smartwatch series the S3 will ship with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+, a toughened glass which is specifically designed for wearables devices to provide a more durable scratch resistant display. Samsung has also made a number of tweaks to the software, bringing a slew of new features to the Gear S3.

In case of an emergency, Gear S3 owners will now be able to activate SOS and location-tracking capabilities that will alert family, friends and emergency professionals about crisis situations - even when your smartphone isn't to hand.