Acer Unleashes Predator 21 X: This Monster Gaming Laptop

Finally Acer has unveiled the latest Predator 21 X at CES 2017, revealing the monster gaming laptop's specification and pice, its a laptop which can fulfill all the requirments of an gamer, and took it to an another level of gaming. Fans were waiting for this laptop since long.

According to WindowsCentral, the Predator 21X was first announced in the middle of 2016 at IFA 2016,and now after so many months gamers are going to know about all the inforamtion regarding the gaming laptop, fans need to start saving money to buy the all new Predator 21X.

As per Techradar, Acer Predator 21 X is the first ever laptop to be released into the market with a curved display, even lenovo has launched their gaming laptops but they are not coming with curved display. Predator 21X specifically comes with a 21 inches IPS display with resolution of 2560x1080. As for the rest of the gaming laptop's aesthetics, it could be taken differently depending on the gamer's tastes. It also have protruding edges in silver and black and some how it looks like military laptop. This laptop is made for hardcore gamers who really get aggressive while playing.

However for gamers looks doesn't matter whether it looks like military laptop or what, the laptop will be packed in its case is an absurd level of immersible power, with two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards with SLi, it also equipped with an overclockable Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 processor and 64 GB of DDR-2400 memory. The laptop is also capable of hold 2TB of hard drive and up to four 512 GB solid-state drives, and comes with four powerful speaker and a pair of subwoofers.

Acer Predator 21X have several features that improves the cooling system and airflow for the gaming laptop, a full size mechanical keyboard complete with a number keypad that can be reversed into a precision touch pad and Cheery MX Brown switches and Tobii eye-tracking software which can be used for certain games such as Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Watch Dogs 2.

If the price tag of USD 8,999 is too steep and the specs too high with the Acer Predator 21 X, gamers might want to look into the Acer Predator 17 X, which will have a base price of USD 2,599. But for good configuration gamers need to pay a little more, in order to experience a awesome gaming experience.