Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 | Updated at 10:49 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Acer Unleashes Predator 21 X: This Monster Gaming Laptop

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 04, 2017 06:33 AM EST
Latest Technology And Gadgets On Display At The IFA International Consumer Electronics Show

Latest Technology And Gadgets On Display At The IFA International Consumer Electronics Show(Photo : Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Finally Acer has unveiled the latest Predator 21 X at CES 2017, revealing the monster gaming laptop's specification and pice, its a laptop which can fulfill all the requirments of an gamer, and took it to an another level of gaming. Fans were waiting for this laptop since long.

According to WindowsCentral, the Predator 21X was first announced in the middle of 2016 at IFA 2016,and now after so many months gamers are going to know about all the inforamtion regarding the gaming laptop, fans need to start saving money to buy the all new Predator 21X.

As per Techradar, Acer Predator 21 X is the first ever laptop to be released into the market with a curved display, even lenovo has launched their gaming laptops but they are not coming with curved display. Predator 21X specifically comes with a 21 inches IPS display with resolution of 2560x1080. As for the rest of the gaming laptop's aesthetics, it could be taken differently depending on the gamer's tastes. It also have protruding edges in silver and black and some how it looks like military laptop. This laptop is made for hardcore gamers who really get aggressive while playing.

However for gamers looks doesn't matter whether it looks like military laptop or what, the laptop will be packed in its case is an absurd level of immersible power, with two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards with SLi, it also equipped with an overclockable Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 processor and 64 GB of DDR-2400 memory. The laptop is also capable of hold 2TB of hard drive and up to four 512 GB solid-state drives, and comes with four powerful speaker and a pair of subwoofers.

Acer Predator 21X have several features that improves the cooling system and airflow for the gaming laptop, a full size mechanical keyboard complete with a number keypad that can be reversed into a precision touch pad and Cheery MX Brown switches and Tobii eye-tracking software which can be used for certain games such as Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Watch Dogs 2.

If the price tag of USD 8,999 is too steep and the specs too high with the Acer Predator 21 X, gamers might want to look into the Acer Predator 17 X, which will have a base price of USD 2,599. But for good configuration gamers need to pay a little more, in order to experience a awesome gaming experience.

SEE ALSO

With 4,850mAh Battery and Android 7.0 Asus X00GD Clears TENAA

Google Play Store Adds Carrier Billing Option For Vodafone And Airtel Postpaid Users

Consumer Reports Stands by MacBook Pro 2016 Battery Test Findings: Refuses Retest

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Now Receiving Android 7.0 With OxygenOS 4.0 Update

Samsung Files Patent For Two New Smartwatches

TagsAcer Predator 8, ACER, gaming laptop, laptop update, CSE2017

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

The headline of 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is finally out featuring Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics