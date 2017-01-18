Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 | Updated at 10:15 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Google's Two LG-Made Android Wear 2.0 Watches Revealed

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 18, 2017 09:43 AM EST
GERMANY-IT-TELECOM-CONSUMERS-SHOW-IFA

GERMANY-IT-TELECOM-CONSUMERS-SHOW-IFA(Photo : TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Getty Images)

Google is very much excited to launch its own line of Android Wear smartwatches since July last year, but the search giant put that rumor to rest in December by announcing that it would launch two flagship Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches in collaboration with a manufacturing partner, featuring the latter's branding. Now a new reports says that Google is alliance with LG for the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style which will be launching on 9th February.

According to Gadgets Google has partnered with LG on the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style which will be launching alongside Android Wear 2.0. The publication cites leaked marketing material for the information. Interestingly the smartwatches will start selling in the US for the very next day of the launch which means smartwatches will hit US market before any other country across the globe.

As per TheNextWeb both the watches are said to be come with a circular OLED display, the device will come up with a 4GB of onboard storage, the smartwatches will be featured with NFC for Android Pay support, iOS compatibility and a digital crown for navigating the interface, quite similar to the Apple Watch.

The smartwatches will be packed with water resistance feature and a 1.38inches circular display with a resolution of 480x480 pixel with a 768MB RAM and a 430mAh battery, the smartwatches will equipped with a heart rate sensor. Moreover it will also support a SIM card so it can work independently like a smartphone

The slimmer Watch Style is water resistant, has a smaller 1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel display, and 512MB RAM alongside a 240mAh battery.

They'll also both feature a digital crown button for navigation purposes, as well as Android Wear 2.0 pre-loaded, iOS compatibility, Google Assistant integration, and water and dust resistance (IP68 and IP67 for the Sport and Style, respectively).

SEE ALSO

Apple AirPod Ad Campaign Begins With Limited Product Availability

The New Huawei P8 Lite (2017) Looks Like The Honor 8

Meizu M5s Likely To Be Announced At A Media Event On January 27

Meizu Shipped A Record 22M Smartphones In 2016

LeEco Liveman C1 4K Action Camera Launched In China

TagsLG Watch Sport, Google smartwatch OS

Â© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction â€“Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from itâ€™s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

â€˜The Big Bang Theoryâ€™ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howardâ€™s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Donâ€™t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃƒÂ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics