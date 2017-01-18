Google's Two LG-Made Android Wear 2.0 Watches Revealed

Google is very much excited to launch its own line of Android Wear smartwatches since July last year, but the search giant put that rumor to rest in December by announcing that it would launch two flagship Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches in collaboration with a manufacturing partner, featuring the latter's branding. Now a new reports says that Google is alliance with LG for the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style which will be launching on 9th February.

According to Gadgets Google has partnered with LG on the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style which will be launching alongside Android Wear 2.0. The publication cites leaked marketing material for the information. Interestingly the smartwatches will start selling in the US for the very next day of the launch which means smartwatches will hit US market before any other country across the globe.

As per TheNextWeb both the watches are said to be come with a circular OLED display, the device will come up with a 4GB of onboard storage, the smartwatches will be featured with NFC for Android Pay support, iOS compatibility and a digital crown for navigating the interface, quite similar to the Apple Watch.

The smartwatches will be packed with water resistance feature and a 1.38inches circular display with a resolution of 480x480 pixel with a 768MB RAM and a 430mAh battery, the smartwatches will equipped with a heart rate sensor. Moreover it will also support a SIM card so it can work independently like a smartphone

The slimmer Watch Style is water resistant, has a smaller 1.2-inch 360 x 360 pixel display, and 512MB RAM alongside a 240mAh battery.

They'll also both feature a digital crown button for navigation purposes, as well as Android Wear 2.0 pre-loaded, iOS compatibility, Google Assistant integration, and water and dust resistance (IP68 and IP67 for the Sport and Style, respectively).