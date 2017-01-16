Apple AirPod Ad Campaign Begins With Limited Product Availability

An attendee holds the Apple Inc. AirPod wireless headphones next to the iPhone 7 Plus during an event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.(Photo : Getty Images/David Paul Morris)

The only sneaky way to make a product more demanding is to make it hard to find, Scarcity creates the demand high. That's what Apple is using for the Apple's new AirPod wireless earbuds. The folks at Cupertino have kicked off their TV advertising campaign for the pricey little item with a set of four different spots. A dancer named Lil Buck is featuring the prominent in the street of Mexico City.

According to Digital Trends first up is the stroll with Buck is showcasing the how the product is different much from its wired counterparts. Thought as it point outs Blurtooth headphones offer the same freedom of mobility. In the advertisement Buck is doing some totally impossible gravity-defying dancing to prove that the earbuds are not dropping in a weird situation also. The theme of these spots is "practically magic" so Buck and Apple get a pass with their artistic license.

As per The Verge Buck's dancing on cars and walls and every place else shows the freedom of portability the advertisement ends with another Airpods trick they automatically pause the music when he removes one of them from his ears, there is also a short advertisement which focused on Siri.

The iPhone 7 gets a mention at the end of the advertisement, but please do remember that AirPods will work with all iPhones on iOS, so user can get that even with an iPhone 5 and anything newer.

The Apple store currently shows a six-week shipping timeframe so that users can do their best bet in hope of catching a shipment as it comes in at the Apple Store. If users simply order a pair for in-store pickup, Apple's website says that user might be waiting until March. Here's the last of the AirPods commercials, with the earbuds used as notes on a music staff.