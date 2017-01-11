Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Why Wait For The AirPod? Truly Wireless Earbuds Work Great And Are Available Now

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 07:10 AM EST
Airpods and Bragis are very much liked by the users throughout the globe, but many dosen't digest their prices. With Apple's Airpods delayed until who knows when iPhone 7 owners are also looking for truly wireless earbuds alternatives. The earlier releases from big companies like Samsung had suffered from broken connections and inelegant designs. Bragi's Dash is probably the most famous one

According to Forbes if users want just clean looking wireless earbuds and nothing more then here is a good news Crazybaby's very cool looking Air isn't ready yet to release, but three start-ups from China and Taiwan have respectively released its own take.

As per KinjaDeals the three models are The Erato Apollo 7, Jabees BTwins and Axgio Dash. The Erato Appolo 7 proves to be the best in the bunch and the best true wireless earbuds overall in the market right now. These earbuds have the strongest and most reliable connection in the industry. While on the first take of connecting it took a few tries to connect both the earbuds together. The earbuds just worked every time, turn on my phone's bluetooth and within a second the earbuds are paired.

Sound quality was obviously falls short of any good set or wired headphones/ earbuds, but it was great for wireless earbuds and more than enough to 90 percent of the population. There is a lot of clarity during podcast sessions and the bass is strong and noticeable when listening to Illmatic.

The Apollo 7 includes a mic for making phone calls also, but unfortunately the callers on the other end reported that they are unable to hear the voice clearly over the call, the test was made several times using different smartphones.

At 4 grams each, the Apollo 7 are considered light, but the bullet-shaped earpieces are quite big and the other end sticks out enough that which can worries users about falling out.

At $300 though, the Erato Apollo 7 is actually pricier than the AirPod, but these are truly wireless earbuds that offer arguably the best sound and connectivity on the market right now and it's not ugly like the AirPods.

