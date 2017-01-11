Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Meizu Shipped A Record 22M Smartphones In 2016

First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 09:24 PM EST
The Meizu M8 mobile phone, a virtual copy of the Apple iPhone, is available at a shop in a local mobile phone market, popular for imitation and counterfeit phones, in Shenzhen, China.

Meizu has had a pretty good year for them 2016. The company has managed to revealed many devices and sold a record number of units and now is having even bigger plans with the New Year. 2017 is going to add more line-ups in the portfolio of Meizu. The manufacturer held in official event in China where they revealed that they have shipped a total amount of 22 million units in 2016.

According to GSM Arena it was a record breaking year for Meizu which crowned it as one of the main player in the Chinese smartphone market. But there is yet another accomplishment achieved by the company, out of 22 million units, almost 10% were sold outside China.

Surely Meizu are doing something right and it seems that the M3 Max ticked plenty of the right boxes and the MX6 didn't disappoint either.

As per Gizchina officials of the chinese company Meizu had promised to continue their efforts for this year, and they plan to announced 6 phones during 2017. Oh, one of them is going to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, since Meizu and Qualcomm have buried the hatchet!

To continue its expansion Meizu is working on 6 phones for 2017, one of which is going to be powered by Snapdragon 625 after the two companies finally buried the patent hatchet.

During 2016 Meizu had come up with a lot of new devices which were liked by the consumers and got very amazing review, hopefully the company will look to expand their business over the seas and take care of consumer outside China.

Meizu needs to focus on their international business more to take a position in to ten company of the world, many fans are waiting for the arrival of their products in their countries to avail the features of Meizu smartphones. 

