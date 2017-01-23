Destructive Storm, Tornadoes Wiped Out Entire Town: Claim Lives in Georgia and Mississippi

A storm that destroys the region overnight left with no less 18 individuals dead in the Southeast, which includes 14 in Georgia. Moreover, in southern Georgia no less than 23 individuals injured, and four individuals passed on after the tornado tore through several homes in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday. Now, the fatal weather is presently headed towards Florida as the authorities say.

According to Mail Online, the legislative head of Georgia announced a state of emergency in seven regions that have gone through deaths, injuries and serious harm from the weekend storms. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency said that seven individuals have died in Cook County, and there are two deaths each in Berrien and Brooks regions, in a great extent in the rural region between the Florida-Georgia line, and three deaths in Dougherty County.

CNN reported that the residents who survived encountered a couple of minutes of terror and compared it to the "Elm Street." As they rose up out of their hiding places, they saw this overturned cars, debris, and scores of a casualty of mobile homes. In southeast Georgia, there is uncommon 'high risk' notification of serious weather, with these areas perhaps will be encountering more stronger and longer track of tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said that the northern Florida and some portion of Alabama could confront some serious tornadoes, winds, and substantial hail. On the other hand, the county coroner Tim Purvis said that seven individuals that were confirmed dead after an evident tornado leveled in an approximately 20 mobile homes that are nearby Adel, Georgia, in Cook County. He added that the emergency responders were hunting down victims that are still trapped.

Reports said that south Georgia Motorsports Park was likewise seriously damaged and the grandstand was torn apart. As indicated by Brooks County Coroner Michael Miller, there are two individuals were killed after their mobile home was hit by a tornado and moved about 100 yards onto a Georgia expressway. Miller was not sure if the houses were being rolled or was lifted up, yet it was blocking the whole highway.

The other authorities examining have attributed the deaths and destruction to an apparent tornado. Throughout of the week, there have been 30 initial reports of tornados in the South, with no less than 11 reported in Georgia alone. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Florida, has issued tornado notices for districts in southeastern Georgia and an extreme storm warning for the Florida panhandle.