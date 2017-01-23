Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Champa & Vados Were Added To Playable Characters; DLC Downloadable Content Available For Just $9.99

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 08:30 AM EST
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2(Photo : Youtube/Pungence)

A new updated detail has been released in the upcoming "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" and for the second DLC pack. The game was based on the Universe 6 saga and it was announced that the game will also be landing on Nintendo Switch.

 A new piece of information has been released for the game Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and was further revealed in the latest issue of the magazine, V-Jump. Gematsu's translated version from Bandai Namco's press released statement stated that the game will be available for the Nintendo Switch, it was also detailed that there will be some other games set to rolled out to the console.

While the specific date release was still unspecified, Bandai Namco claimed that the upcoming game was the most expensive game in the gaming franchise history. The Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players will also be able to engage in local co-op modes wherein they can share their experiences in the games together with some other friends.

Moreover, the most anticipated DLC pack of the game "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" have also been revealed. The upcoming DLC downloadable content will be available for just $9.99 and for those who have the Season Pass can also download the DLC pack, but the surprise is not yet over. According to the outlet, they added a new story chapter into the game, Just Push Start has reported.

The story of the game will feature more about the arc of the Universe 6 saga. As of the moment, players can only know that Champa and Vados were added to the list of playable character, Shonen Gamez further spilled that the game is expected to arrive in February but with an unknown date but details are expected to be revealed as new expansion is likely to launch.

Furthermore, the game will have three accessories, five new BGM, five new costumes, and more. It is expected to come with some free updates for the players who doesn't have the Season pass, it is playable on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Keep posted for more updates in the game, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" and Nintendo Switch's title release.

TagsDragon Ball, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC, universe 6, Video games

