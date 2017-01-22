Fructose: Markers Of Vascular & Liver Damage Affecting Long-Term Health Risks

A newly published study in American Journal of Physiology - Heart and Circulatory Physiology stating that it is not just about the calorie of the sugar that counts, the type of sugar may determine the risk for chronic disease. The study was about to compare the effects of the two types of sugar (the glucose and the fructose) on vascular and metabolic function.

According to the report obtained by Food Navigator, the finding gathered from a study at the University of Barcelona suggests that the calories contained are the sweeteners may not be the only one triggers the development of health conditions. In the study, female rats were given a liquid form of fructose, a sugar that found in fruit juices and fruits and glucose, a sugar found in the body right after the carbohydrates were broken down, these two were given to their solid food and normal diet.

For about eight weeks, the solution was continuously given to the female rats about 20% weight per volume. The eight weeks were equivalent to six years wherein humans regularly taking large amounts of sugar. The sugar-fed rats were further compared to a control group that plainly received water to their food supply.

The researchers discovered that the total calorie of the glucose-fed rats was much higher compared to the rats that were given fructose even though both of the sugar-fed rats intake more calories than with the control group. Researchers also observed that the fructose group only has a significant increase in the body weight, The Atlantic has reported.

Furthermore, the fructose is the only group that shows more markers of liver damage and vascular disease than with the glucose group which includes an increased on the liver weight, high triglycerides, decreased fat burning in the liver and an impaired relaxation of the aorta which affects the blood pressure.

The study concluded that the type of sugar has a great impact and has a significant role in the increased risk of acquiring heart disease, chronic, and diabetes. The amount of calories consumed is not the only factor affecting in long-term health risks.