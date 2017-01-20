Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 20, 2017 | Updated at 1:23 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nokia 1020 Transformed Into Low-Cost Microscope For DNA Sequencing, A Much Help For Developing Countries

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 12:55 PM EST
Nokia Lumia 1020

Nokia Lumia 1020(Photo : Youtube/Marques Brownlee)

Nokia 1020 is now a very useful device as the scientist from Los Angeles, University of California, Uppsala University, and Sweden's Stockholm University developed a low cost 3D-printed phone attachment that could easily turn the device's camera into a microscope. Nokia 1020 may not be successful in the market and didn't made a big splash on the mobile-world, but it sure does contribute a big help in building a cheap DNA sequencer.

The Nokia 1020 has a 41-megapixel camera, a monster feature of the phone. The phone was regarded as one of the best camera smartphone. It was launched back in 2013, the camera was also attached with Carl Zeiss optics and aside from the camera feature it also has an incredible Xenon flash to both and coupled with OIS. After 4 years since the released date, the phablet has recently turned into a digital microscope.

According to Engadget, the health workers in the developing countries can now use the attachment to find any genetic mutations that causes the disease without bothering to send any samples to the lab. The attachment is much more affordable than the professional use in the laboratories.

The testing begins with a tissue sample to be placed in a small container, then the optical attachment and the Nokia 1020 camera captures the multi-color fluorescence and the bright-field images of the sample. Users then feed the images and the data to an algorithm the further analyzes the DNA sequences and to find mutation in the tissue. The researchers claimed that there creation is already enough to detect any small amount of other mutations and cancer cells, iDigitalTrends reported.

One of the team leader, Mats Nilsson explained that it is very important to have the molecular testing as not everyone has any access to a major hospitals that can perform the tests. If people will ever worry that they will run out if 1020, researchers further said that while the camera of 1020 has an impressive magnification factor of 2.6x, the attachment can always be adapted to work with new phablet.

SEE ALSO

'How To Get Away With Murder' Update: EP Revealed Annalise Will Be Staying Longer In Jail

'Fifty Shades Darker' Update: Family First Halted TV3 Screening Over Major Issues; 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Might Go Musical

'Gotham' Spoilers & Updates: Ed Nygma Revealed His Riddler Costume; Harley Quin May Come Sooner And Possibly Will Launch In Episode 22!

Datamine Suggesting More Pokémon Gen 2, 5 New Evolution Items, & 38 Moves Are Coming Into Pokémon Go!

Nintendo Announces & Confirmed The 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Game Will Be Coming Into Android Early On February But For The iOS Users Still Has A "Soon" Status

TagsNokia 1020, Nokia 1020 transformation', Low-Cost Microscope, DNA Sequencing, microscope

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

First Humans Arrived In North America 24,000 Years Ago

New scientific researches point out that the first humans arrived North America, 10,000 years earlier than previously thought.
A detailed view of art or recovered pieces displayed in part in the permanent Egyptian collection and also part of the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition .

Mummies Of Babies And Crocodiles Found Inside The Tomb Of Ancient Egypt
ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration 2017 - Red Carpet

"Fantastic Beasts 2" Cast, News & Update: Zoe Kravitz Explains Leta Lestrange's Role in Newt Scamander's Life in Sequels [DETAILS]
La Union de Morelos official photo

Mexican Totoaba Fish Near Extinction –Bladder With Aphrodisiac Properties Worth More Than Cocaine
Prince Harry attends the ICAP's 24th annual charity trading day in aid of Sentebale at ICAP on December 7, 2016 in London, England.

Prince Harry Is With Meghan Markle For A Weekend Of Hopeful Public Appearances And Royal Family Introduction [VIDEO]
The Science Behind Marijuana

Marijuana on Expanding Research to Become A Medicinal Drugs
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics