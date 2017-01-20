Nokia 1020 Transformed Into Low-Cost Microscope For DNA Sequencing, A Much Help For Developing Countries

Nokia 1020 is now a very useful device as the scientist from Los Angeles, University of California, Uppsala University, and Sweden's Stockholm University developed a low cost 3D-printed phone attachment that could easily turn the device's camera into a microscope. Nokia 1020 may not be successful in the market and didn't made a big splash on the mobile-world, but it sure does contribute a big help in building a cheap DNA sequencer.

The Nokia 1020 has a 41-megapixel camera, a monster feature of the phone. The phone was regarded as one of the best camera smartphone. It was launched back in 2013, the camera was also attached with Carl Zeiss optics and aside from the camera feature it also has an incredible Xenon flash to both and coupled with OIS. After 4 years since the released date, the phablet has recently turned into a digital microscope.

According to Engadget, the health workers in the developing countries can now use the attachment to find any genetic mutations that causes the disease without bothering to send any samples to the lab. The attachment is much more affordable than the professional use in the laboratories.

The testing begins with a tissue sample to be placed in a small container, then the optical attachment and the Nokia 1020 camera captures the multi-color fluorescence and the bright-field images of the sample. Users then feed the images and the data to an algorithm the further analyzes the DNA sequences and to find mutation in the tissue. The researchers claimed that there creation is already enough to detect any small amount of other mutations and cancer cells, iDigitalTrends reported.

One of the team leader, Mats Nilsson explained that it is very important to have the molecular testing as not everyone has any access to a major hospitals that can perform the tests. If people will ever worry that they will run out if 1020, researchers further said that while the camera of 1020 has an impressive magnification factor of 2.6x, the attachment can always be adapted to work with new phablet.