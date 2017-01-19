Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 19, 2017

'Gotham' Spoilers & Updates: Ed Nygma Revealed His Riddler Costume; Harley Quin May Come Sooner And Possibly Will Launch In Episode 22!

Jan 19, 2017
"Gotham" was finally back after the midseason break and fans were never disappointed on how the latest episode was purely awesome! But Gotham will back on hiatus after the three-episode arc this January and will re-update again on the month of April - a three-month break. But as soon as the hit series returns, the upcoming episodes will get even more intense as the episode after the 2nd hiatus was titled "How the Riddler Got His Name."

Comicbook has quoted that the Cory Michael Smith or "Nygma" was more even close to the color of green and dark green suits. So, the report has been giving analyzations and implications that the name "Nygma" was also gotten into something closer to some traditional costume. Smith revealed that the Riddler's costume was classy, as that is what he wants and the rest of the crew in series.

Smith stated: "It's performative but not in a Jim Carrey way, I want him to be a kind of showy." Michael Smith further detailing what he wanted as he transforms into Riddler. "So, what we have as the costume of Riddler is really classy, and that is that kind of what we have wanted (in the beginning)." While Smith already been ranting the possibility that he will be going whole-hog with Riddler's identity this season, he claimed that he doesn't have the Riddler's other trademark.

One of the trademarks of Riddler was the cane, yes and Cory Michael just confirmed that he doesn't have the cane yet. But he badly needs one and probably getting one on the current season. Moreover, TV guide has reported that while everyone is still over the moon with the thought that The Joker is indeed coming! They better hold on more as Harley Quin is expected to join a little sooner!

John Stephens, the executive producer of the series has revealed some vital information about the launching of Harley Quin. He hinted that Harley Quin and her villainess may launch sooner and even before the end of the 3rd season. He stated: "We might see Harley Quin in episode 22." "Gotham" will air its two more episode after hitting the hiatus again, catch their episode 13 "Smile Like You Mean It" on Monday on Fox at 8 p.m, the series will be back on April 14, 2017. 

 

 

