'Watchdogs 2' Has 3-Hour Free Trial Of The Game & A 40% Discount; The New Patch Resolved The Issues In Balances .50 Cal Sniper & VIn Video Settings

Since the November release of "Watchdog 2," the game has been receiving comments from its critics. But Ubisoft has announced and confirmed in one of its blogs that a free demo version is coming its way and the demo will be available on January 24th on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As further reported by Ubisoft blog, fans of the game are about to get a risk-free chance to even more explore the San Francisco Bay Area, which is a hacker-friendly re-creation game. There will be a free three-hour of the full game and can be available for download beginning at January 17th on PlayStation 4, and for the Xbox One can be available on January 24th, 2017.

Though there has no announcement or even mentioned about the demo of "Watchdog 2" on the PC. The game has been marked down for about 40 percent on PS4, so it is a great time for the two, so the decision has left in the buyer if they ever wanted to pick up the full game.

As per the report of Attack of the fanboy, the game "Watchdog 2" just recently got a new patch and the new patch just magically resolved all and sorts out the options and performance menu problems. There still a lot more interesting in the game and of it was the "balancing" of the game's resident, a .50 Cal sniper rifle that has a name of YourBoy Serge. There has also been an optimization with Screen Space Reflection and in RAM usage.

There has a new two quality levels that are set to come in Screen Space Reflection; the medium and high. So, basically, there have been a lot of changes and adjustments that has been made and one of the vital change was about the .50 Cal. The report further claimed that the .50 Cal's magazine size was reduced to one round, giving it several more drawback even without compromising the reason it is used.