'Supernatural' Season 12 Ep 11 Spoilers & Update: Castiel Will Be In Serious Trouble, John Winchester Is Back Hunting Again and David Haydn-Jones Joined The Cast

The 12th Season of "Supernatural" will feature more about on the character of Misha Collin, Castiel, as the synopsis further hinted that Castiel will be fighting for life. The fans of the hit series may also witness the return of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as John Winchester into The CW drama, but the turn of events isn't over yet as David Haydn-Jones will also take his part as the Mr. Ketch.

Buddy TV revealed the synopsis for "Supernatural" season 12 episode 10: "Lily Sunder (Alicia Witt) steeps herself into the black magic, been honing her powers for over a century now, and waiting to extract revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family. Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) must work quickly to stop and save Castiel (Misha Collins) from becoming her next victim."

The synopsis further revealed that Castiel was in deep trouble, he will be battling for his own life. As per the report of MTV, He wasn't exactly one of the angels held responsible for the death of that family of Lily, but "Supernatural" season 12 episode 10 will center the events towards Castiel and it will be the last chance of the Winchester brothers to rescue him.

The report further claimed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan teased his comeback in "Supernatural" as John Winchester from the dead in season 12. The Winchester patriarch may have died earlier in the series but he looks like he's back as Morgan tweeted on his official twitter account on Friday, a picture of him to his TV sons, Sam and Dean.

Morgan stated: "Hey @jarpad and @JensenAckles in Transylvania," he further stated "Gonna finish this vampire deal once and for all. You are Welcome." Meanwhile, David Haydn-Jones joined the cast of The CW's longest running series, "Supernatural" as the mysterious Mr. Ketch.

"Supernatural will have a comeback episode on January 26.