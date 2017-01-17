Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Margot Robbie's Sporting A 1990's Look, A Total Tranformation Into Tonya Harding; Miramax 'I, Tonya' Released Date Might Be On Time For The 2018 Olympics Games [Report]

I, Tonya

Months ago, Margot Robbie confirmed that she will be playing as Tonya Harding, the controversial figure skater in the forthcoming biopic "I, Tonya." The production of the biopic is already under way and Margot was spotted on Monday on the set looking totally transformed for the role and looking Tonya Harding.

TMZ first debuted the photos of Margot Robbie wherein she was seen sporting a 1990's look, she wears a sweater and a high-waist retro jeans. Though the exact location where the film is taking place was unknown, "I, Tonya"        will tackle the layers of Tonya Harding's sensational involvement in the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan, her rival figure skater.

The film will further broaden the story of Harding, the tragic and amusing behind the story of one of the most infamous scandals in figure skating in the history of the Olympic Games and exposing the absurd of event. Sebastian Stan has aboard and will be playing the character of Jeff Gillooly, the ex-husband of Tonya Harding, Allison Janney who will be playing as LaVonna Golden, the mother of Tonya and Paul Walter Hauser as Tonya's bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt.

For the 1994 Winter Olympics that was held in Norway, Lillehammer, Jeff Gillooly the ex-husband and Tonya's bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt hired a hitman named Shane Stant to break Nancy Kerrigan's leg to not be to compete at the winter Olympics. But the attack didn't go as planned instead Nancy only suffered a bruise and healed just in time for the Olympics games. Kerrigan won a silver medal at the winter Olympics while Tonya Harding finished in 8th place.

As per the report of Entertainment Weekly, Miramax acquired the right to "I, Tonya," US distribution. The true to life story of the controversial figure skater, Tonya Harding will sure be incredible as they story will star Margot Robbie as Tonya in the direction of Craig Gillespie. Though Miramax hasn't yet to set a release date for the movie at the moment but it all depend on how long the production would run.

But there are also reports that the release date of the movie might be on time for the Olympic game as it will return on 2018, though it was just pure speculations and rumors. The report further suggests that the studio could possibly get an award and can be an Oscar-qualifying run in the movie, "I, Tonya," by this December. 

