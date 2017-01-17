'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Cisco Ramon Will Meet Gypsy Who's Looking For Harrison Wells For Illegal Travelling; Rick Cosnett Confirms Return As Savitar [Report]

"The Flash" season 3 episode 11 titled "Dead or Alive" will feature more of Cisco Ramon and his epic battle when the series gets back on track on The CW. Fans are more excited about the thought of Ramon will also be getting himself a girlfriend? Well, who knows, the writers will eventually get him one. Gypsy, a DC character will be making her live-action debut on the hit Flash season 3 episode 11.

As per the report of Gosh TV, Gypsy will go up undoubtedly against the character of Carlos Valdez, Cisco Ramon. But the fans of "The Flash" are all cross fingers and things might get romantic between Vibe and Gypsy and be officially a thing. Moreover, Gypsy was not a popular DC heroine on the league but her touchdown on the series will certainly make sense and after all, her powers were seem to be a complement to Ramon's powers.

The synopsis revealed for "The Flash" Season 3 episode 11 verify that the character of Jessica Camacho, Gypsy, actually came from Earth-19 and landed in Barry's earth just to capture H.R for some illegal traveling through multiple dimensions. Ramon jumps to H.R's aid and eventually found himself fighting against the bounty hunter who definitely has a similar power as his'.

From the synopsis itself, the report further suggests that the upcoming episode, "Dead or Alive" in "The Flash" may have a little doubt that it will feature mainly a truly entertaining match between Gypsy and Vibe. Carlos Valdez already has confirmed that Gypsy might appear in more than just one episode after the introduction of Gypsy in the latter half of "The Flash."

Meanwhile, Rick Cosnett, Eobard Thawne just made a short return of the season 2 during the Barry Allen's traveled back in time, ComicBookMovie has reported. Now, Cosnett himself can't take the good news and just literally spill that he is coming back into "The Flash". Using his official twitter account, he stated: "Okay, hate to tease you but I can say it: I'm coming back on "The Flash," but fans are now asking, was he coming back with a good character or nope?

Well, there are speculations that Eddie is actually Savitar. Though everything was just speculations and nothing has confirmed yet until the comeback episode of "The Flash." Season 3 episode 11 will air on January 24, 2017, on Tuesday on CW at 8 p.m.