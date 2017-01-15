Anti-Aging Cream Nearly Extinct As Scientist Discovered Master Regulator Of Cellular Aging

Scientists have discovered a protein that could literally turn back the biological clock. Yes, it is surreal that the anti-aging creams may soon reach its extinction as several scientists claims that there are a lot of ways now to stop the inevitable human aging process as the years goes by.

As per the report of Medical Xpress, TZAP is a protein that binds the ends of the chromosomes that could determine how long telomeres can be. Telomeres is a segment of DNA that does the protection of the chromosome and understanding the length of a telomere, it is difficult due to telomeres lifespan of cells in the body that dictating the critical processes such the incidence of cancer and aging.

At the Salk Institute in La Jolla California, researchers have published a significant study in the medical journal, Cell. Together with other Salk scientists and two other, Alejandro Ocampo and Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, were able to rejuvenate and revitalize the organs of the mice and escalate their lifespan though Scientist stated that the process is not easily transferable to people.

The human is now at the height of decoupling cell and the organ degeneration from aging through years. As per the report of Forbes, a Novartis Professor of Biology and an aging specialist stated that the research was huge and it is a pretty remarkable finding and it could be important in the history of aging research.

Reports further claimed that the Salk researchers took a partial approach of a small dose of the Yamanaka factors that might revitalize cells without having a total reprogramming that can converts cells to the embryonic state. So, the scientist chose the partial reprogramming with a set goal of rejuvenating the cells while keeping the identity of a human.

First tests, there was a premature aging saw in the mice and the longevity has an increase of about 30% compare to untreated mice. For the secondary tests of the skin cells, it showed rejuvenation but remained as skin cells recognizable and for the final tests on healthy mice, it had shown organ revitalizing and much-improved muscle generation compare to test group.

Professor Izpisua Belmonte stated that mice are not humans and they know that it would be much more complex to revitalize a person but the study shows that aging is a plastic process and very dynamic. So, it will be more amenable to therapeutic interventions than what they have previously thought.