'WWE 2K17' Will Hit The Windows PC Platfrom In Early February; Hulk Hogans & Several Wrestlers Are Coming Into The Game - PC Port May Fix Several Major Issues Detected From The Game

PC Fans are all too excited as WWE 2K17 will be heading and soon be available to the platform! Yes, finally, the game is making a jump into the Steam and adding PC to the list of last-gen and current platform wherein the game will be available. This also brings all of the post-launch contents from the game (WWE 2K17) season pass together with it.

2K just recently announced that WWE 2K17 (latest flagship video game) many sorts of new SKUs will be added and will be all soon available for Windows PC worldwide starting from February 7, 2017, after the WWE 2K17 makes the jump. As per the report of Destructoid, the upcoming games in the PC platform may not be the best game, but the report further suggests that a PC port could fix several major issues.

First, the player would be able to mod the out in the game and possibly bringing back major wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and some other of-forgotten. Players could also run the game at some normal framerate, as per the report, since the console versions of the game play like trash. 2K also stated that this game could also grab in a Steam sale, where there's a great reduce the price.

Meanwhile, players that are only interested in the base game alone can purchase it for $49.99, while for players interested in all of the game's DLC can purchase the WWE 2K17 Deluxe Edition for $74.99 only. The Season Pass of the WWE 2K17 can be purchased by just $29.99 and can be available on Steam, so players can choose to either purchase individual content or by packs if they aren't interested in the full line-up.

The game WWE 2K17 is available at the moment on PS4, PlayStation 3, and Xbox One. The PC debut of the game will be on February 7, 2017. For those who will purchase the game, near at the bottom of the announcement, 2K claimed and confirmed that all of the currently announced for the game will be available when the game hits on the Steam next month.

But without any explanation, 2K further stated: "Any future DLC released right on the 7th of February PC launch will only be available on PC at the later time."