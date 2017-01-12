Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Supernatural' Season 12 Spoilers & Update, Official Synopsis Revealed: Winchester Brothers Will Be Fighting Humans This Time; The Series Officially Confirmed For Season 13

Supernatural 12x09

The hit CW series "Supernatural" is set to comeback after the midseason break and their fans worldwide can't even contain their excitement as what the upcoming episode has in storefor them. The last episode can be recalled that the Winchester brothers were locked up in a cell as they have been accused killing the U.S President.

The network, CW just recently confirmed that the fantasy horror drama series will be returning for another season! Yes, indeed, they were renewed for the 13th season. The other shows are lucky enough to go beyond five seasons but "Supernatural" was more than lucky as they have reached another milestone.

Many shows begin and end every other month but "Supernatural" has been on the air for several years now and did not even threatened to every other show that is being aired on American TV. The show maintains its high rated ratings for how many years now and Syfy Wire reported that the viewers of the show were periodically increasing for a couple of years, and there was no surprise that right until now the series is still unbeatable.

Now, everyone is too excited for the second half of the 12th season. The report further suggested that there will be jump time into six weeks right after the arrest of the Winchester brothers. But according to TV Line, the struggle of the brothers on how they gonna be able to escape the jail will be featured in the second part of the season.

The executive producer of the show, Andrew Dabb hinted that the brothers almost lose hope due to people that already thinks that they are really the culprit in taking down the life of the U.S President. Even their sister, Mary Winchester and Castiel have literally no idea on how they can be free from prison.

But on a lighter side, Dabb also hinted that the brothers will be doing something that they don't normally do. That means they will surely survive this another challenge. The official synopsis also revealed, the story goes with the Winchester brothers will be fighting humans this time, it's a bit odd but it's a good odd as they have normally fought monsters.

The 12th season episode 9 "First Blood" will be aired on January 26, 2017. 

 

TagsSupernatural, Supernatural spoilers, Supernatural Season 13, Supernatural season 12 update, Winchester brothers, Supernatural season 12 episode 9 synopsis

