'Star Trek' Latest News & Updates: Chris Hemsworth Is Now Ready On Board As Star Trek Is Set For The 2nd Installment, Structure Of The Story Will Likely Feature Time Travel [Report]

Fans of the movie, "Star Trek" are now very excited as the plan to make another entry in the movie's franchise is coming. The information was announced that the next Star Trek film and the two generations of Captain Kirk would be coming together. Chris Hemsworth will also be back, Hemsworth was only on screen for just a few minutes in the first film and J.J Abrams spoke to him and talked about his awaited return on the movie.

The J.J Abrams and Chris Hemsworth already talking about how his return in the movie would happen. While everyone is still uncertain about the details on Hemsworth return, it seems that he himself is ready on board with the idea. He said: "I have spoken to J.J Abrams and he has an amazing idea and pitch on the whole thing."

Chis was asked about how the movie will come out to be, he stated that even himself has no idea with it. "I honestly don't know," he stated. As quoted by CinemaBlend, he became an international star when he becomes Marvel's Thor, exactly two years ago. He started off having a small part at the beginning of "Star Trek" by J.J Abrams wherein he played the father of the character of Chris Pine - James Tiberius, George Kirk.

Hemsworth's George Kirk character was only seen when James Tiberius sacrifices himself so he can save his wife and his newborn son can escape the alien attack. Fans were too surprised when they heard that J.J Abrams had an idea for the next installment of the franchise and promises to bring George Kirk back into the story. A report by MTV stated that the 33-year-old actor doesn't have any idea if the structure of the story will include any time travel or there will be another alternative timeline.

Everyone is now excited what will be the new installment of Star Trek would be. Fans are even interested to see what J.J Abrams exact structure of the movie will be. But reports stated that a time travel would be good but isn't a new idea for the film but anyway, whatever concept they will be using, for sure, the movie wouldn't be all too simple.