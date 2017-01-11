Recreating Grand Moff Tarkin And Princess Leia In Rogue One Movie Lies In The Hands Of Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy

Gareth Edwards, the director of the much-talked movie of 2016, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" wanted to include a two vital character to help connect the two films, the "Episode IV: A New Hope." CGI Grand Moff Tarkin and Princes Leia has become one of the most talked at the moment but reports suggested that bringing the classic (199 films) characters into the movie would be a total gamble.

Several of the production members had their doubts whether the idea will work out, as the CGI characters in the film, Rogue One was pretty much stopped with Kathleen Kennedy, the Lucasfilm president. But in the past, the director would have cast different actors to portray the roles that were originally played by Carrie Fisher, who recently passed away and Peter Cushing, who died 22 years ago.

In a recent interview with John Knoll, he revealed that the decision of recreating again Grand Moff Tarkin and Princess Leia for the Rogue One movie were all lies in the hands of the Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy. Despite that fact, the team could make a plenty of alternatives, like recasting the roles or just using some holograms. But the decisions was fell under the palm of Kennedy whether to proceed and give the two iconic characters a role on the film, CinemaBlend has reported.

In a report obtained by ComicBook, today's technology can already allow ILM to digitally superimpose and create Fisher and Cushing's 1977 likeness into lookalike actors like Ingvild Delia and Guy Henry. Sure, not everyone was satisfied with the results but not any single negative comments and opinions pertaining to the CG Laia and Tarkin can affect the film.

The report further stated that the certain decision was literally a gamble, for what if the CG Tarkin and Leia wouldn't work? But Rogue One hit the theaters and it was absolutely a successful film in any way.