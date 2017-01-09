'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D."' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers & Update: Katya Belyakov, A Character From May's Past Is Set To Return; May Will Uncover The Truth About LMDs

The hit series of Marvel, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" will feature Jeffrey Mace and his possible turn into a villain and the return of Agent May in the show. The series will be leaning hard into the lore of Marvel during the entire second half of the season right after featuring the long-awaited Life Model Decoys.

Several reports and rumors suggesting that the character of Jason O' Mara, Jeffrey Mace, might turn into a villain this current season. Mace implemented some changes to the public organization as he is the director of the S.H.I.E.L.D. But looking through it all, there is a level of secrecy that surrounds in his power and his loyalties. As per the report of Entertainment Weekly, the second of the season will unveil the true motive of Mace.

The fans will slowly know him better and his reasons for doing the things he is doing. The S.H.I.E.L.D has returned in the interest of the public eye since the event of the movie, "Captain America: Civil War." The leadership was under Jeffrey Mace and his intentions might purely true at the beginning and harmless as he was part of the organization's director.

Truly there are no secrets that can be kept forever, the connection and the secret association between Senator Nadeer who is being played by Parminder Nagra and Jeffrey Mace is starting to burst out into the thin air. Jeffrey Mace reveals that he is indeed, an inhuman, but the series not officially confirmed or how the news came to be and Nadeer has still a secret stuck in Terrigenisis.

Meanwhile, in the all new episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 episode 11 titled "Wake Up" will mainly feature Agent Melinda May, who will be waking up after Aida put her in whatever state just to kidnap her and replace her with some identical LMD, ComicBook has reported.

The official synopsis: "May will work to reveal the truth about what happened to her and Aida's next move will put everyone's life at risk." "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" will return on January 10, 2017, Tuesday on ABC for Season 4 Episode 11 "Wake Up."