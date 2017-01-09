'Homeland' Season 6 Spoilers & Update: A Major Twist Of Fate In The Life Of Peter Quinn: Alex Gansa Stated He May Not Come Back In One Piece

Showtime's "Homeland" is set to comeback with their whole new season 6. The upcoming season will begin in the New York City that will take place several months right after the Season 5. The sixth season will still hold the biggest mystery of the show that continuous to a feature of the fate of Peter Quinn.

According to a report in Huffington Post, Peter Quinn (Rupert friend) will no longer be recognizable. Fans are now anxious to find out that Quinn was severely injured after what happened in "Homeland" Season 5 cliffhanger. Sure, avid fans of the series already watched the teaser for the series' Season 6 and heard Quinn said: "what happened to me?"

When the fifth season ended, everyone was certain that they had seen the last moment of Quinn as he was being tortured in the siren gas chamber. But everyone knew that there are strange things always happening in the series and up until now, no one knows the damage he got from the unfortunate situation.

Rupert Friend hinted and told Entertainment Weekly that "Homeland" is doing something that the other TV series has not yet done before. He was referring to a character in the upcoming season and stated that he is totally unrecognizable from the last seasons. So there are two major theories on what fans will be witnessing when the premiere episode of season six airs.

One, Quinn might be having a whole new personality, he is alive but he might be a changed man. Second, Peter might literally won't be coming back in one piece, a disfigured face or a tear off limbs, who knows. Rupert further stated that Peter has been to hell and come back not necessarily in one piece, he is not even sure if his life is worth living.

The upcoming season is likely to be a major shift of the series and will turn out a bigger surprise for its fans. The episode 1 of Season 6 is titled "Fair Game" and set to premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2017, on Showtime at 9 p.m.