'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Recap: Amy Revealed A Little Secret That Made Sheldon Pierced His Ear, Bernadette Introduces Baby Halley In The Series

The recent episode of "Big Bang Theory" Season 10 episode 12 "The Holiday Summation" was aired on January 5, 2017. The episode was opened having Sheldon and the rest of the gang gathering for the New Year's Eve and sharing stories and their experiences on their Christmas Day Celebration. The Baby of Bernadette has finally made her appearance on the series.

As per the report from Glamour, baby Halley just made her debut appearance on the show and in the new year episode of the series though fans just all heard her and did not get a glimpse yet of the newborn. But for sure fans got to see Baby Halley Rostenkowski-Wolowitz of Bernadette Rostenkowski and Howard Wolowitz in the upcoming episodes of the series.

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parson) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) went to Texas for the holidays so the two could spend more time with Sheldon's mom, Mary played by Laurie Metcalf. Right before reaching Sheldon's family home, miss Fowler comforted and encourage his boyfriend to tell his mom, Mary, regarding the living arrangement between the two wherein he agreed that it is time to see and come clean now.

Advertisement

Amy was being very supportive of Sheldon's decision. Even at the dinner table, she nudged Sheldon as a cue to tell Mary about the secret that he has been keeping and hiding from her. Sheldon's mom was not quite particularly shocked about the news that her son spill, Sheldon was a bit worried about what her reaction maybe as he was living a sinful life for a quite some time now, Yahoo has reported.

But contrary what he has been thinking of, Mary was even pleased upon hearing that her son has finally had sex because she thinks that her son would literally end up being alone for the rest of his life. Sheldon got mad and upset about the thought of his mother and Amy tried to cheer him up by telling another secret.

Amy revealed that she already asked Mary's blessing a few weeks ago cause she already knew how difficult for Sheldon to talk about such things to Mary. Upon hearing the little secret of Amy, Sheldon rebels by getting his ears pierced. Right after Mary saw his bling, she hastily said to get rid of it and Sheldon quickly regretted his act.

The next episodes surely feature a lot of Bernadette and Howard's baby, Halley and Bernadette's motherhood. "Big Bang Theory" airs every Thursday ond CBS at 8 p.m.