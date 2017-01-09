Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 09, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Atoms Can Expand Into 4,000 Times Larger With The Help Of Rydberg State & Can Discover The Secrets Of Dark Matter

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 09, 2017 04:54 AM EST
Atom

Atom(Photo : Youtube/MonkeySee)

Nobody really knows and discover the universe. It holds a lot of secrets and mysterious substances that they called dark matter and dark energy that accounts for about 95 percent. But despite the big effort of some scientist to find out, they just really don't know. Dark matters exist due to the gravitational pull of galaxy clusters and scientist concluded that there's another matter that holds the gravity together.

Scientist concluded that there must be some other or some extra material that is made up of unknown particles that are invisible to people. Scientists are already trying these unknown particles, and Benjamin Varcoe and Diego A. Quinones have come up with the idea to probe dark matter that may prove successful: by just using atoms that are capable of being 4,000 times larger than usual.

It was presented by John Dalton in early 1800s the existence of atoms and it is indivisible components of all the matter. But JJ Thompson and Ernest Rutherford further discovered around the 20th century that the atoms consist of nucleus and electrons, and Erwin Schrödinger described atom and it is called today as quantum theory.

According to the report of The Conversation, the study suggests that it makes the atoms ideal as probes for the detection of some particles that do not interact strongly with the regular matters like dark matter. Their model was based on the fact that the weakly interacting particles must change from the nucleus of the atom and exchange a small drop of energy with it. The entire energy of the atom changes that can be analyzed to achieved information about the properties of the colliding particle.

But the amount of the transferred energy is very small, the report further suggests that a special kind of atom is needed to make the interaction relevant. They come up with "Rydberg atom," these are the atoms that have a long distance between the nucleus and electron and these kinds of atom possess high potential energy.

Trapping the atoms in the lab and preparing them in Rydberg state is possible and making them big as 4,000  times than their original size by illuminating the atoms with a laser at a very specific frequency. The experiments merely look for the dark matter particles by trying to identify their scattering off electrons or nuclei on Earth. The report further revealed that Axion might be one and can be a strong candidate for dark matter particle, as per the report of Phys Org, the experiments really require atoms to be treated with extreme care.

The report further suggests that they are still working to improve the sensitivity and aims to extend the range of the particles that it can be able to perceive. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Here Are The 5 Most Anticipated Movie Sequels In 2017

'Nashville' Premiere Episode Recap: Deacon Agrees To Make A Concept Album With Rayna Again;

Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT 2TB Will Be Out In The Market Next Month! Cost May Reach Up To A Whooping $5,500 [Report]

Demi Lovato's New Year, New Romance; Lovato & Guilherme Vasconcelos Are Heating Up The Old Flame Again; Calls It Quits With Luke Rockhold

TCL's BlackBerry Mercury Phablet Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor; It Still Has Full Qwerty Keyboard

TagsAtoms, Rydberg State, Dark Matter, giant atoms, Secrets Of Dark Matter

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker

Hayden Cross, 20, is the first British man to get pregnant. This former Asda worker is now four months pregnant.
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]
A gamer plays the video game 'For Honor' published by Ubisoft games editor on Sony PlayStation game console PS4 during the 'Paris Games Week'on October 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sony’s “Unmissable” 2017 PS4 Exclusives Set To Come Soon

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics