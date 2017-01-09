'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4 Recap - Diana Thomas As The New Witness; Episode 2 Synopsis "In Plain Sight" Crane & Jenny Struggles To Deliver Difficult News To Diana

'Sleepy Hollow' recently returned on FOX with its premiere episode titled "Columbia." It is the first episode of the series wherein fans didn't get to see his biblically foretold partner, Abbie Mills and they were a bit disappointed of the thought that Abbie exits the series after the three seasons. Anyway, in the fourth season, a new witness has arrived, Diana Thomas.

In the wake of Abbie's death, Crane relocated himself to Washington D.C and joined a team of strangers just to stop a whole new threat. Fans were also treated to a long due reunion between Jenny and Ichabod. In the premiere episode, Ichabod was being interrogated in a dark room by a shady guy, and every time Crane answers the guy gives a succinct recap of the show, TV Line has reported.

When the subject comes up with the late Abbie Mills Ichabod answered he and the "Leftenant" are partners in fighting the evil. Crane stated that demons, the apocalypse, the four horsemen, and the ongoing success of the real housewives when he was asked to specify, Crane further blurted, "You know, evil." He was trying to distract his questioner by stating more about his partner, Abby.

When the questioner buys the distractions that he bestowed, he quickly knows him off and run and finally exits the warren of tunnels and the surfaces into a foggy day. In the whole new second episode of the "Sleepy Hollow," FOX revealed the synopsis: After a huge discovery, Jenny and Crane struggle in breaking with some difficult news to Diana. As per the report of ComicBookMovie, while the team learns that it is not impossible that a witchcraft might be involved in the new case. "Can Crane finds his way in telling Diana what he knows?"

The comeback series will still feature Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane, Lyndie Greenwood as Jennifer "Jenny" Mills, Janina Gavankar as Diana Thomas, Oona Yaffe as Molly Thomas, Jerry MacKinnon as Jake Wells, John Noble as Henry Parrish/Jeremy Crane, Jeremy Davies as Malcolm Dreyfuss, Rachel Melvin as Alex Norwood.

The second episode of "Sleepy Hollow" is titled "In Plain Sight" airing this Friday on FOX, January 13, 2017, at 9:00-10:00 p.m.