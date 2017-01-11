'Pretty Little Liars' Executive Producers Dropped 6 Major Spills And What To Expect On The Series' Final Half-Season; AD Forces The Girls With The Evil Board Game & Stakes Are Incredibly High

"Pretty Little Liars" is set nearing its end as there will only be 10 episodes left and a three months airtime. Fans are getting a big spill during the TV Critic's Association winter press tour on last Tuesday, where the executive producers and creators told the reporters that there will be another look at the last half of the season and at least one musical number in the show.

TV Line reported that the cast, executive producers, and creators of the show already addressed major spoilers and update during the winter press tour, happened that happened last Tuesday. The executive producers spilled quite a bit. So here's on what to expect in the Freeform drama "Pretty Little Liars" when the series returns in April.

First, things are getting musical and Oliver Goldstick, the executive producer of the show told that the whole cast was so talented and it would be a great shame if they will not showcase the talent of every actor in the show. Goldstick has been begging for a one and final musical number in the show and he is finally made it happen.

In a report obtained by E! News, Goldstick stated that they will be utilizing each talent and they already have found a new platform in the last 10 episodes of the show. Second, there will be another time jump, as I.Marlene King, the executive producer stated that there will be a one-year time jump before the series ends.

The third spill - is there will be a "get back" moment in the series. The moment in Allison's classroom and according to Joseph Dougherty he stated "During the last 10, we will get back to it. The deeper you get into the last 10, the denser the episodes get."

The fourth is when King hinted that the couples who are meant to be together will always find themselves get back together. King further stated that it is a very curvy road and a lot of ups and downs until they get to the end.

The fifth spill was about Allison's evolution wherein fact, fans knew all about it and truth about her family. But Goldstick dropped a hint and stated: "If not forgivable, it is certainly comprehensible." And the sixth were all about the evil board game. King reveals that AD gave the board game to the girls as gifts and AD forces them to Liars to play in the final episode and the stakes are incredibly high.

"Pretty Little Liars" will return April 18, 2017 on Freeform at 8/7c.