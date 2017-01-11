A New Study Finds Agrp Neurons Links Alcohol Consumption; Finds Clues As To Why Binge-Drinking Causes Binge-Eating

A new study finds that consuming a calorie-dense food for animals can induces a feeling of satiety for them. Thus, the second most calorie-dense food for humans is the large amount of alcohol and after fat that eventually can trigger overeating. Scientists have found that, in mice, the effect is induced due to alcohol activity as well as by hunger.

Fox News quoted that this new discovery helps explain the unrecognized link and answers why binge drinking often leads to binge eating. In a new experiment, the mice were subject to a three-day "alcoholic weekend" and as a result, the mice were found to eat a lot of food than a mice that have stayed sober.

In the result, the researchers stated that a major component of the brain's feeding system are activated by alcohol. According to Denis Burdakov, he stated that "our data suggests that the alcohol sustains fundamental appetite signals and not just disinhibit people's behavioral manifestation," Burkadov is the one who led the study in London at Francis Crick Institute.

Even decades ago, the consumption of alcohol has already been linked to overeating in humans, but stating the real reason as to why remains unclear and vague even to doctors and researchers. The underlying causes were still doubtful particularly since the alcohol contains high calories and the calorie when intake usually suppresses the brain appetite signals, The Scientist has reported.

Denis Burkadov further stated that in his study he found out that a specific hunger-promoting brain cells or widely known as Agrp neurons, that also found part in the feeding circuit in the mouse brains, are now known as being activated by alcohol. In testing the validity of Bukadov's team findings, his team were able to block the activity of Agrp neurons in some mice, and they further found that by doing so, the process eliminated alcohol-induced overeating.

Burkadov said: "That the alcohol-associated activity of the Agrp neurons is one of the precarious step in alcohol-induced overeating." The results were published January 10, 2017, Tuesday in the Journal Nature Communications.