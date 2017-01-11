Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 | Updated at 4:49 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Goblin' Episode 12 Spoilers & Update: Dong Wook Explain How He Entered The Soul of Eunuch, Eunuch's Appearance Might Be The Key In Revealing Grim Repear's Past

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 11, 2017 02:56 AM EST
Goblin

Goblin(Photo : Youtube/DramaFever)

"Goblin" is one of the most successful TvN drama and is getting quite high ratings now. The last episode of "Goblin" reveals and feature more about the character of Lee Dong-Wook's, Grin Reaper and the Sunny's, Yoo In-na. But as the drama soars higher in their ratings, the controversies are tailing on the success of the story of an ancient warrior and his young love.

As quoted by Soompi, "Goblin" is now record-breaking in its recent episode. The drama's Friday and Saturday update are really paying off the actors and the team as their drama is reaching higher than ever. The episode 11 of the drama aired last January 6, 2017, was recorded and reached 17.2 percent peak ratings and has an average of 15 percent during the course of the episode.

In the last episode, the drama paved an interesting twist even more in its secondary couple, Dong-wook, and Sunny - giving a balanced taste into the drama. During the eleventh episode, the character of Gong Yoo, Kim Shin, rushed to see Sunny right after the moment he figured out and learned from the Grim Reaper that she might the be the reincarnation of Kim Sun, his younger sister.

Kim Sun was the Queen during the Joseon Era and as expected, Sunny was left baffled by the revelations she learned. She wanted to learn more about the new information and so she went into the Goblin's home and ask more about his sister. She then felt a pain in her chest upon hearing the story, but the exciting part of the episode is when the 11th episode feature a major turn of events when Sunny finds out that the man she is falling for, is the Grim Reaper, Allkpop has reported.

Through the information revealed, it is high to think that the Grim Reaper is Yeo, who was the young King who ordered to kill Kim Shin's family. In the upcoming 12th episode of "Goblin" the soul of Eunuch Park will appear before Eun Tak, this left the fans of the famous drama is at the edge of their seats as Dong Wook explains how he entered the deceased soul that continuously refused to come with him. He describes Eunuch's soul as "fearless."

The report further revealed that Eunuch was dead because of Goblin. His soul wasn't scheduled, that is why his was has tagged as "missing soul." 

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D."' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers & Update: Katya Belyakov, A Character From May's Past Is Set To Return; May Will Uncover The Truth About LMDs

Unveiling The 5 'Secret' Teams Of Marvel Cinematic Universe And DC Comics

'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4 Recap - Diana Thomas As The New Witness; Episode 2 Synopsis "In Plain Sight" Crane & Jenny Struggles To Deliver Difficult News To Diana

Atoms Can Expand Into 4,000 Times Larger With The Help Of Rydberg State & Can Discover The Secrets Of Dark Matter

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Recap: Amy Revealed A Little Secret That Made Sheldon Pierced His Ear, Bernadette Introduces Baby Halley In The Series

TagsGoblin, Goblin Spoilers, Goblin update, Grim Reaper, Sunny, Eunuch Park

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

Explorer Dr. Belinda Dechnikwas from the Geocoastal Research Group in the School of Geoscience found that the Great Barier reef Almost Drowned 125000 Years Ago. According to her study it was happened due to the global climate change & rise up of sea temperature .
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics