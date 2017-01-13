Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017

LATEST NEWS

'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers & Update: Lydia, Scott, And Malia Are Heading To Ghost Rider's Camp To Rescue Stiles

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 12:35 AM EST
Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf(Photo : Youtube/Television Promos)

There is only few episode left for "Teen Wolf" and everything is getting intense. The characters are facing another threat as they will be making a deal with an enemy (Ghost Riders) and the upcoming episode of the show will tease more about Scott, Lydia, and Malia's another attempt to rescue Stiles by entering the Wild Hunt prison. Will Theo can be trusted?

Stile's colleagues will venture another dangerous measure to get him back in episode 8. "Teen Wolf" next episode is titled "Blitzkrieg" and official synopsis of the show reads: "Running out of time, Lydia (Holland Roden), Scott (Tyler Posey), and Malia (Shelly Hennig) will be having the decision to storm the rift in desperate to get Stiles (Dylan O' Brien) back."

Spoilers Guide quoted that Mason Hewitt, Liam Dunbar, and Hayden Romero will be making a deal with Theo Ranken (as he has a major information on Mr. Douglas but won't give away freely) for they will be able to know and learn Douglas's real hidden agenda and plans in "Teen Wolf" episode 8.

Liam has left no choice but agreeing to the terms of condition that would be set by Theo as the teacher inherited Ghost Riders power and turned Michael Johnston's character, Corey, into green dust last episode. While, the pack Alpha, along with Malia and Lydia will be making a dangerous choice (as they were left no other option) to enter the Wild Hunt rift that eventually leads them to the train station of the villains.

Buddy TV has reported that despite the little knowledge they knew about their enemy's portal or whether their plans will ever succeed, one this is sure, Scott will definitely gonna risk everything just to get Stiles out into the hands of Ghost Riders. The previous episode of the series was shown that Peter was able to escape but the experience nearly killed him and Malia's father was almost burned down alive when he passed into the portal.

So, it is still vague and unclear how the four of them will gonna get out into the portal. "Teen Wolf" Season 6 episode 8 "Blitzkrieg" will hit the small screen on Tuesday, January 17, on MTV.

