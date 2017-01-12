'Gotham' Season 3 Theories & Updates: Raymond Barry Plays Significant Role In Turning Young Bruce Wayne Into Batman; Jerome's Identiy Might Be Stolen By Someone Else & Plays The Joker

As "Gotham" Season 3 returns on January 16, 2017, several villains are set to come back to hound and spread fear in the city again after the midseason break. Fans are now wondering how will Detective James Gordon, played by Ben McKenzie, gonna pass the torch to Bruce Wayne in keeping their city out of danger from psychopaths.

As per the report of Deadline, an iconic character will join the cast of "Gotham" and this "justified" actor is actually the key for the teenager, Bruce Wayne, in becoming the legendary hero, Batman in season 3. Raymond J. Barry will join as the temple shaman who will unlock the potential of Bruce Wayne's mind.

Barry will influence Bruce but his character may be recurring and not good as fans might seem he is. The report further suggests that there might be an ominous intention behind his meeting with Bruce. Meanwhile, here are the three theories on what to happen on the comeback episode of "Gotham."

First, Penguin will most likely kill the main character - as the midseason finale of the series, fans saw Penguin was about to seek revenge after losing his mayorship. The victim will probably Butch Gilzean or Tabitha and it is not hard to think that he may also like to kill Barbara Kean or the love of his life, Nygma.

Second, Selina and Bruce will likely to go on their separate ways, as the mother of Selina appeared in an episode where the two have their mission that is connected to the Court of Owls. Selina's mother might pull the two apart. Third, reports stated that there hasn't been any confirmation about the comeback of Jerome as "The Joker," according to ComicBook.

The reports further implied that Jerome Valeska might be brought back to life but there's a catch. A major twist might happen that can be put up into a theory: Jerome possibly be murdered and his identity might be stolen by someone else who will apparently become The Joker.

There is an official photo wherein Doctor Lee was seen pulling the sheet off in Jerome's corpse and clearly visible that his face was ripped off. Well, these are merely theories from the hit series "Gotham," the show returns on January 16, on Monday at 8 p.m on FOX.