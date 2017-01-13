Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017

'American Horror Story' Season 7, 8, & 9 Renewed — Sarah Paulson And Evan Peters Are Confirmed On Board For 7th Season; The Next Cycle Will Be Set In Modern Times

By Anna Gean
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017
American Horror Story

American Horror Story (Photo : Youtube/IGN News)

Fans of the hit series, "American Horror Story" are very happy when it has been confirmed recently that the show renewed for Season 8 and Season 9. The Seventh edition of the show is finally getting underway and there are already two stars signed to join the cast.

As the mystery continues for the 7th season of the hit horror anthology will cast the AHS Emmy-winning actress Sarah Paulson and the veteran Evan Peters. As per the report of Us Weekly, Ryan Murphy together with his co-creator of the series, Brad Falchuk stated that Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, who have appeared multiple times in the past seasons are returning for the upcoming seventh season of the show.

It has also been confirmed by Ryan Murphy on Thursday during the TV Critics Association winter press tour event that the "American Horror Story" has been renewed for another 2 seasons, 8 and 9. According to Ryan Murphy, he further elaborated that the next cycle of the show will be set in modern times, the revelations at rife after Murphy was asked during the event that if the upcoming season will still hold its subject matter as mystery, just like the network did with the last year's season, Entertainment Weekly has reported.

Ryan Murphy teased on Thursday and stated: "There are only 3 people in the world who exactly know (what the upcoming season is about)," he hinted, "and that is John Landgraf, the FX CEO, Dana Walden, the studio executive, and Sarah Paulson." Murphy blurted he doesn't know if they will be keeping it quiet or not but he specified that last was successful and he might consider to releasing some of it earlier than last year.

But the FX CEO, John Landgraf already expressing his idea that he intended to keep things as mysterious as it moves forward. Well, whatever the decision they might agree upon, it is no doubt the "American Horror Story" has a big day in general and the series will still continue until 2019 and make it the longest running series on FX.

"American Horror Story" still haven't detailed the released date yet but report speculated that the series will be later this year.

 

 

