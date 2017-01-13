'Dumbo' Live-Action Disney Remake Reportedly To Cast Will Smith & Tom Hanks That Might Be Playing Ringmaster, The Villain In The Story

Two big-name are speculating to join Disney's live-action movie of Tim Burton's "Dumbo." For almost two years now, the name of Burton has always been attached to the movie and the name of Will smith was first drag into the film as he was reportedly considering a key role. And recently, Tom hanks joined the rumors on taking the role.

CinemaBlend has reported that some actors have been such a goodie throughout the length of their time on screen and Tom hanks were one of them. Well, the news might be a little bit surprising for fans to have heard that Tom Hanks is circling the role of a bad guy in "Dumbo" - which is fans don't usually see him often.

But if speculations would turn out true, then Tom Hanks will definitely be having a chance to play as a villain to Tim Burton's "Dumbo," A total opposite character from Will Smith. As per the report of Variety, Disney wanted to make Hanks as the villain in the story, though there haven't been many details pertaining to the antagonist, the report suggests that if the film will most likely be like the original 1941 musical, then rumors suggest that Tom Hanks might be playing the role of Ringmaster.

Advertisement

Will Smith was also in early talks recently as his name has been tagged to star in Disney's live adaptation of "Dumbo." But if Smith will ever accept the offer, it will most likely to pushed back the release date of his "Bad Boys" sequel titled "Bad Boys for Life" if ever Smith will lean toward the Tim Burton's movie.

Smith will probably play the role of a father of the children who will develop an amazing friendship with the elephant after seeing him at the circus. Reporters also suggest that Tom Hanks may choose "Dumbo" over "The Grey Hound," a World War II drama.

As of the moment, there is no release date for the movie, "Dumbo" but the production is already looking forward to starting soon.