Mass Effect Andromeda's Producer Michael Gamble Assured The Game Will Feature A Pretty Good Banging; Andromeda On Porject Scoprio Is Possible

A lot of questions surfacing regarding BioWare's upcoming game, one of the big question of the recently released video for the most awaited game, Mass Effect Andromeda has been answered via twitter. The question was lingering around the bang, and so many players are now excited as the producer of the game answered using his official twitter account.

As per the report of Play Station Lifestyle, following the release of the game, Mass Effect Andromeda's latest brief, producer Michael Gamble, first took his official twitter account to ask the fans of Andromeda what are the thought they had about the video and if they have any questions pertaining to the recently released video. Kristine Steimer, a user of twitter have a little straight forward question to the producer, she stated her question: "Who can I bang?"

Gamble quickly replied "So many and the banging is pretty good." Another user also expressed his question and ask "PG Rated EA good or actual CD Project RED good [with the reference to "The Witch 3: Wild Hunt]," by Jay K. Cagatay. Michael Gamble prompted and quickly replied as he reminds the users that the game, Andromeda is rated M.

Meanwhile, according to the report of Games Radar, Mac Walters the creative director of Mass Effect Andromeda suggested a Project Scorpio during in a recent interview with the Official Xbox Magazine. Project Scorpio is the Microsoft's latest upgrade console that is expected later this year and it is the version that Walters wanted in the game.

Furthermore, Mac Walters were asked if the Mass Effect Andromeda could expect the same level of support for Project Scorpio or having a similar level of enthusiasm as the PS4 Pro enhancement, he answered that he isn't sure what they're going to be able to support at that time, given the release date of the game is spring. But they have a secure connection to the service plan of ME that could continue past their release date.

The game "Mass Effect Andromeda" is out on March 21, 2017, in North America and the game will be available on March 23, 2017, in Europe for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.